United States Football League
USFL Week 6: Michigan Panthers-Birmingham Stallions top plays USFL Week 6: Michigan Panthers-Birmingham Stallions top plays
United States Football League

USFL Week 6: Michigan Panthers-Birmingham Stallions top plays

37 mins ago

Week 6 of the inaugural USFL season continues Saturday with a matchup between the Michigan Panthers and the undefeated Birmingham Stallions.

The action comes on the heels of the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) picking up a win over the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-3) in the early window.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's game.

Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions

Setting the stage

Both teams arrived in style and were ready to battle.

Three-point game

The Panthers were first on the board, courtesy of nailing a whopping 56-yarder on their opening drive.

No helmet? No problem

Stallions receiver Marlon Williams picked up 17 yards — with no helmet — on a dart from QB J'Mar Smith

Evening the field

The big gain helped move the Stallions downfield, and Birmingham responded with a field goal of its own on the ensuing drive to knot things up, 3-3, to close out the first quarter.

Sack!

Michigan came up with a huge stop on third down, as Panthers DE Vantrel McMillan brought down Smith to force the Stallions to punt.

Off to the races

Birmingham bounced back on its following drive, as Smith connected with wideout Osirus Mitchell for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Stallions a 10-3 lead early in the second frame.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
USFL - Panthers vs. Stallions - 5/21/2022 USFL - Panthers vs. Stallions - 5/21/2022
share story
USFL Week 6: Matt Colburn II leads Stars in win over Bandits
United States Football League

USFL Week 6: Matt Colburn II leads Stars in win over Bandits

34 mins ago
USFL odds Week 6: How to bet, lines, pick
United States Football League

USFL odds Week 6: How to bet, lines, pick

1 hour ago
Philadelphia finds a rushing star in sub Matt Colburn
United States Football League

Philadelphia finds a rushing star in sub Matt Colburn

2 hours ago
USFL odds: Title odds for all 8 teams for the inaugural season
United States Football League

USFL odds: Title odds for all 8 teams for the inaugural season

1 day ago
USFL Week 6: What to know about each game
United States Football League

USFL Week 6: What to know about each game

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes