USFL Week 6: Michigan Panthers-Birmingham Stallions top plays
Week 6 of the inaugural USFL season continues Saturday with a matchup between the Michigan Panthers and the undefeated Birmingham Stallions.
The action comes on the heels of the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) picking up a win over the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-3) in the early window.
Here are the top plays from Saturday's game.
Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions
Setting the stage
Both teams arrived in style and were ready to battle.
Three-point game
The Panthers were first on the board, courtesy of nailing a whopping 56-yarder on their opening drive.
No helmet? No problem
Stallions receiver Marlon Williams picked up 17 yards — with no helmet — on a dart from QB J'Mar Smith.
Evening the field
The big gain helped move the Stallions downfield, and Birmingham responded with a field goal of its own on the ensuing drive to knot things up, 3-3, to close out the first quarter.
Sack!
Michigan came up with a huge stop on third down, as Panthers DE Vantrel McMillan brought down Smith to force the Stallions to punt.
Off to the races
Birmingham bounced back on its following drive, as Smith connected with wideout Osirus Mitchell for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Stallions a 10-3 lead early in the second frame.
