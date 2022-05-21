United States Football League USFL Week 6: Michigan Panthers-Birmingham Stallions top plays 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 6 of the inaugural USFL season continues Saturday with a matchup between the Michigan Panthers and the undefeated Birmingham Stallions.

The action comes on the heels of the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) picking up a win over the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-3) in the early window.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's game.

Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions

Setting the stage

Both teams arrived in style and were ready to battle.

Three-point game

The Panthers were first on the board, courtesy of nailing a whopping 56-yarder on their opening drive.

No helmet? No problem

Stallions receiver Marlon Williams picked up 17 yards — with no helmet — on a dart from QB J'Mar Smith.

Evening the field

The big gain helped move the Stallions downfield, and Birmingham responded with a field goal of its own on the ensuing drive to knot things up, 3-3, to close out the first quarter.

Sack!

Michigan came up with a huge stop on third down, as Panthers DE Vantrel McMillan brought down Smith to force the Stallions to punt.

Off to the races

Birmingham bounced back on its following drive, as Smith connected with wideout Osirus Mitchell for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Stallions a 10-3 lead early in the second frame.

Stay tuned for more updates.

