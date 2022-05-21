United States Football League USFL Week 6: Matt Colburn II leads Stars in win over Bandits 30 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 6 of the USFL season kicked off a thrilling matchup between the Tampa Bay Bandits and the Philadelphia Stars.

The Stars (3-3) picked up a 35-28 win over the Bandits (3-3). Matt Colburn II led the Philadelphia offense with 18 rushes for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Tampa Bay quarterback Jordan Ta'amu passed for 333 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's matchup.

Philadelphia Stars 35, Tampa Bay Bandits 28

An interception by Philadelphia's Amani Dennis set up the Stars with a short field, which resulted in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Case Cookus to Bug Howard. The extra point by Luis Aguilar was good, and the Stars took an early 7-0 lead.

The touchdown proved to be the only score of the first quarter.

Jordan Ta'amu landed a 13-yard touchdown pass perfectly into the hands of John Franklin III to get the Bandits on the board with 2:17 remaining in the first half. Tyler Rausa's extra point knotted the game at 7-7.

The Stars retook the lead on the next possession when Matt Colburn II rushed into the end zone from three yards out. Aguilar's point after made the score 14-7 with just a minute to play in the first half.

What an ending to the first half! Ta'amu completed a pass to Cheyenne O'Grady, who bounced off a defender and sprinted for a 37-yard touchdown. The Bandits tied the game at 14-14 heading into halftime.

The Stars continued to show off their offensive skill in the third quarter. Cookus and Howard teamed up for their second touchdown of the day on this short, 4-yard connection. With the extra point, Philadelphia regained a 21-14 lead.

Colburn rushed for his second touchdown of the afternoon with this 33-yard score. The Stars ended the third quarter leading 28-14.

O'Grady and Ta'amu connected for another score to open the fourth quarter. The 1-yard passing touchdown cut the deficit to 28-21.

Colburn continued to run all over the Bandits' defense when he rushed for his third score of the day on a 44-yard run up the middle. The score and extra point gave the Stars a 35-21 lead.

Tampa Bay didn't go away easily. Ta'amu found De'Quan Hampton for a 16-yard touchdown. After the extra point, the Bandits made the score 35-28.

But, the score held and Philadelphia took home a 35-28 win.

