USFL Week 5: Stallions stay perfect, run past Stars

With the USFL churning through Week 5 of the season, only one team remained undefeated.

The Philadelphia Stars came into Sunday's game against 4-0 Birmingham with a plan to change that. The Stallions, though, had other ideas, riding their running game and an opportunistic defense to a 30-17 victory and 5-0 record.

Here are the top plays from the game:

Birmingham Stallions 30, Philadelphia Stars 17

Getting started:

On the opening play of the game, the Stars' Paul Terry hit the ground running (literally) for 43 yards.

Terry set Philly up nicely in the opening drive with two great plays. First came the big rush, then he pulled down this impressive sideline reception!

Philly capped off their impressive opening drive with a two-yard touchdown run by running back Matthew Colburn II.

Birmingham responds:

On the Stallions' second drive of the game, following a three-and-out on their first drive, Alex McGough found an unguarded Mookie Dereus for a 17-yard touchdown reception.

Philly starts the second quarter like the first:

Terry has provided us with three highlights thus far, including this 10-yard touchdown run to put the Stars back up by a touchdown.

GO DEFENSE!

Birmingham had enough of Philly's offensive start to the game and tightened things up on the defensive end. Brody Buck ended Philly's drive with a sack.

Philly took the previous drive personally and made a defensive stand of its own, with Amani Dennis intercepting McGough's pass.

Three is better than none:

Philly couldn't capitalize on the interception with a touchdown, but Luis Aguilar made sure to knock in his first field goal as a Star.

After a defensive stretch from both teams, J'Mar Smith connected with the best receiver in yards after the catch, Marlon Williams, on a 34-yard touchdown reception, bringing the Stallions within three of Philly, at 17-14.

Philly's Maurice Alexander Jr. reeled in a spectacular reception on the sideline!

With the third big defensive play of the game, the Stallion's DeMarquis Gates got a huge sack and forced fumble.

The second half starts with offense:

Philly isn't known to be the best tackling team and Birmingham took advantage of that with a 29-yard rushing touchdown by CJ Marable, putting the Stallions up 21-17.

Brandon Aubrey extended Birmingham's lead with a 45-yard field goal, making it 24-17.

To essentially end the third quarter, the Stallions forced a fumble.

BIG HIT ALERT!

Check out this big hit by JoJo Tillery on Terry!

Banderas did a spectacular job getting to Smith on the sack to force a punt, but a roughing-the-punter penalty extended the Stallions' possession.

Birmingham marched down the field, and Smith pushed it across the goal-line inside the final minute for the final score.

