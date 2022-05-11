United States Football League USFL Week 4 Players of the Week: Reggie Corbin, Scooby Wright 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Through Week 4 of the USFL's inaugural season, the Birmingham Stallions (4-0) have established themselves as the team to beat. Jeff Fisher's Michigan Panthers, on the other hand, have struggled on the way to a 1-3 start.

Despite their disparate records, however, both teams have had some bright moments. And both teams, it turns out, are represented in the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week honors for Week 4.

Offensive Player of the Week: Reggie Corbin, RB, Michigan Panthers

The Panthers have built their strategy around defense and the running game, and when it comes to the latter, Corbin is a huge reason for it.

The 26-year-old running back out of Illinois ranks third in the league in rushing yards, with 308, despite playing in only three games and starting only once so far.

The backs ahead of Corbin on the rushing chart have played much more than he has. New Orleans' Jordan Ellis has racked up 347 yards in four games (two starts), and Houston's Mark Thompson has gained 320 yards in four games (four starts).

But Corbin appears to be on the rise, gaining 152 yards on just 12 carries in Michigan's 26-25 loss to Philadelphia on Friday. He compiled 88 of those yards on a dazzling touchdown scamper in the second quarter, a dash that gave his team a 17-10 lead at the time.

Reggie Corbin had a huge day for the Michigan Panthers in Week 4, rushing for 152 yards and a touchdown vs. the Philadelphia Stars.

Defensive Player of the Week: Scooby Wright, LB, Birmingham Stallions

Wright, a former All-American at Arizona, is the kind of player who catches your eye each week, especially with the way he flies around the field making plays.

Week 4 against Tampa Bay was no different, as Wright's ferocious play was a major factor in his team's 16-10 victory. The linebacker tied for his team's lead in tackles, with six, while notching a team-best two tackles for loss.

When he registered a crucial sack late in the game, he wowed the crowd with a new celebration that he dubbed the "Sharkdawg."

Special-Teams Player of the Week: Taylor Bertolet, K, New Orleans Breakers

The Breakers signed Bertolet as a free agent on May 5, and the Texas A&M product has already made a big impact.

In a hard-fought contest against the Houston Gamblers on Sunday, Bertolet accounted for 11 points, making three of his four field-goal attempts and both of his PATs.

That's no small feat, given how many of the USFL's kickers have struggled this season. What's more, Bertolet's first field goal of the day was a 50-yarder that gave his team an early 3-0 lead. Not a bad way to start things off!

