United States Football League
USFL Week 4: Philadelphia Stars vs. Michigan Panthers top plays
United States Football League

USFL Week 4: Philadelphia Stars vs. Michigan Panthers top plays

52 mins ago

Week 4 of the United States Football League got underway with some Friday night action in Birmingham, Ala. 

The Michigan Panthers (1-2) are playing host to the Philadelphia Stars (1-2) at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 as both teams try to move to .500 on the season.

Philadelphia Stars vs. Michigan Panthers

After kickoff was delayed 20 minutes, Matt Mengel gave the Stars a 3-0 lead with an opening-drive field goal. 

Usually, the Michigan defense gets the attention, but the first quarter belonged to Philadelphia. Channing Stribling kept the Panthers scoreless on their first drive when he picked off Shea Patterson in the end zone on 2nd and 4.

Case Cookus dropped the perfect pass into the hands of Devin Gray to open the second quarter and extend the Stars' lead to 10-0.

MIchael Carrizosa split the uprights to shrink the deficit to 10-3. The field goal was his first make of the season.

More to come!

