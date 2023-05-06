United States Football League
USFL Week 4 live updates: Memphis Showboats vs. Michigan Panthers

Updated May. 6, 2023 8:12 p.m. ET

Week 4 of the 2023 USFL season is in full swing, and we've got you covered with all the action around the league!

On Saturday's night's slate, the Memphis Showboats (0-3) will aim to secure their first win of the season when they take on the Michigan Panthers (2-1).

Earlier on FOX, the Houston Gamblers (2-2) crushed the Philadelphia Stars (1-3), winning 41-16 in Detroit.

Here are the top plays!

Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers

Setting the stage

The Panthers are coming off their first loss of the season, while the Showboats are still looking for their first victory. 

All eyes will be on quarterback Cole Kelley, who completed 21 of 38 passes for a whopping 307 yards and two touchdowns in week's loss to the Gamblers, to lead Memphis this week.

On the other side, Josh Love came into Week 3 as the unquestioned starter for the Panthers. Having earned USFL Offensive Player of the Week to open the season, the gap between him and backup Carson Strong continues to widen.

Coming up empty after one

After six-total possessions between both teams, there were no touchdowns, but two field goals and one redone interception, all by the Showboats. Memphis led 6-0 after the first quarter.

Stay tuned for updates!

United States Football League
Memphis Showboats
Michigan Panthers
