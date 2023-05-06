United States Football League USFL Week 4 live updates: Houston Gamblers lead Philadelphia Stars at halftime Updated May. 6, 2023 2:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 4 of the 2023 USFL season is here, and we've got you covered with all the action around the league!

Kicking things off Saturday on FOX, the Houston Gamblers (1-2) are battling the Philadelphia Stars (1-2) in Detroit.

Later, the Memphis Showboats (0-3) will aim to secure their first win of the season when they take on the Michigan Panthers (2-1).

Here are the top plays!

Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars

Hot start

Houston was firing on all cylinders early in this one, moving the chains with ease on its opening drive after Philadelphia went three-and-out to start the game.

On the Mark!

Gamblers running back Mark Thompson burst his way through the Stars' defense before throwing a stiff arm to get into the end zone on a 33-yard touchdown run to give Houston the lead, 7-0.

Alfieri gets all the football

Misfortune struck the Gamblers when QB Kenji Bahar's handoff to Thompson wasn't clean, which led to the ball coming loose. Stars linebacker Joey Alfieri came up with the ball, giving Philadelphia good field position late in the first quarter.

Coming up Colburn

Matt Colburn helped the Stars take advantage of the turnover in a big way.

He reeled in a 10-yard reception to get the Stars into the red zone, followed by finding his way through Gamblers blockers and tacklers for a 5-yard score to even the game early in the second quarter.

Double trouble!

Terry Wilson checked in at QB for the Gamblers on their first drive of the second quarter, and he immediately went to work moving his team downfield.

Then, Thompson cashed in for his second rushing score of the day to give Houston the lead, 13-7.

Right at Ratfliff

Anthony Ratliff-Williams was open in the end zone, allowing him to make a 5-yard touchdown grab with ease on 3rd-and-goal to give the Gamblers a 20-7 lead.

Can't stop Keke

Keke Chism turned a relatively short reception into a 54-yard touchdown as the Stars struggled to tackle him, giving the Gamblers a 27-7 lead late in the first half.

One-handed INT!

Elijah Jones did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression, making a one-handed interception to make sure the Stars didn't score before halftime.

Stay tuned for updates!

