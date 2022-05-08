United States Football League USFL Week 4: Breakers outlast Gamblers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 4 of the USFL wrapped up on Sunday with a gritty slugfest between the Houston Gamblers and the New Orleans Breakers at Protective Stadium.

In the end, the Breakers came out on top, winning 23-16 despite committing four turnovers.

The Breakers improved to 3-1 to remain one game behind the South Division-leading Birmingham Stallions (4-0). Houston dropped to 1-3.

Here are the top plays.

New Orleans Breakers 23, Houston Gamblers 16

The game started as a defensive struggle, with both teams struggling to move the ball. The Breakers took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, however, and it wasn't just on any old field goal.

Taylor Bertolet, who the Breakers just picked up, drilled a 50-yarder in his very first attempt.

Early in the second quarter, the Breakers were driving … until Beniquez Brown stepped in front of a Kyle Sloter pass for a big interception.

And here's what the interception looked like from the intended receiver's perspective.

That set the Gamblers up to take a 7-3 lead when quarterback Clayton Thorson threw a quick pass to JoJo Ward, and the elusive receiver took care of the rest.

Houston notched a field goal to take a 10-3 lead, and the Gamblers' defense consistently harassed Sloter.

But as the half wound down, the Breakers put together a nice drive, tying the score 10-10 after running back Jordan Ellis bulled his way into the end zone from 10 yards out.

It was 13-10, Gamblers at the half, however, as Nick Vogel drilled his second field goal of the game.

The Breakers tied it at 13-13 and were threatening to score again as they moved the ball own the field.

But Micah Abernathy stopped the drive with an interception in the end zone. It was New Orleans' fourth turnover of the game.

The teams continue to grind it out as time grew short in the fourth quarter. But the Gamblers managed to get close enough for Vogel, who drilled a 53-yard field goal to put Houston ahead 16-13.

But the kicker battle continued, as Bertolet responded with a 45-yarder to knot the score again, 16-16.

The Breakers would get the ball back inside of two minutes, and they made the most of their time, winning it when Sloter connected with Jonathan Adams on a 29-yard touchdown pass.

