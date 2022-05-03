United States Football League USFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Unbeaten Stallions reign 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By RJ Young

FOX Sports Writer

The Birmingham Stallions proved most resilient once again in Week 3, earning a 22-13 victory in their showdown with the New Orleans Breakers.

That left quarterback J'Mar Smith and his squad as the only unbeaten group left in this USFL season and also left them perched atop my Week 3 Power Rankings.

Let's take a look at how the rest of the field shakes out:

1. Birmingham Stallions (3-0, 2-0)

After going down 13-10 in the second half of their game against the Breakers, the gritty Stallions battled back to win 22-13.

As in every game the Stallions have played this season, the offense was slow to start, but the defense had its back.

Linebacker Scooby Wright was everywhere, with 17 tackles and a pass defended. He was one of four Stallions with double-digit tackles, including linebacker and Defensive Player of the Week candidate Demarquis Gates, who added 10 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss.

2. New Orleans Breakers (2-1, 1-1)

There was a moment in the third quarter when the Breakers looked ready to summon a tsunami as Larry Fedora’s offense mounted a 17-play, 77-yard, TD-scoring drive, eating up nearly nine minutes of clock.

Wideout Johnnie Dixon is still a YAC monster, and he accounted for seven catches for 86 yards and both Breaker TDs.

The difference, though, was the Breakers' offensive line, which had not allowed a sack all season before giving up four against the Stallions.

Still, with a big win against the Tampa Bay Bandits under their belts, the Breakers are in a good spot to earn the second South Division playoff spot come June.

3. New Jersey Generals (2-1, 1-1)

Generals coach Mike Riley continued his two-quarterback system against a Philadelphia Stars team that employed the best statistical QB in the league — and Riley won.

With De'Andre Johnson taking most of the snaps in the second half — adding 130 yards passing and 94 yards rushing — New Jersey rushed for a gaudy 269 yards in a 24-16 win to move into sole possession of first place in the North Division.

Defensive coordinator Cris Dishman has made his unit better each week. Against Philadelphia, the Generals gave up just 230 passing yards and 31 rushing yards and held Philly scoreless in the fourth quarter.

4. Tampa Bay Bandits (2-1, 1-1)

Tampa Bay coach Todd Haley implored his squad to win against Houston, telling his players that he was missing his daughter’s graduation to coach them.

The Bandits responded. Down 24-13 at half, Jordan Ta’amu led Tampa to a 26-24 comeback win with 255 passing yards. Former LSU wideout Derrick Dillon caught six passes on six targets for 124 yards and a TD.

We’ve seen what Tampa’s offense is capable of doing. If it can contribute to the team’s effort like this every week, and Pepper Johnson’s defense gets back to playing the kind of ball it did in Week 1, the Bandits stand a chance of working back into playoff contention.

The biggest test of the season for the Bandits comes Saturday, when they play the Stallions, who have fast become the best team in the league.

5. Philadelphia Stars (1-2, 1-1)

After starting quarterback Bryan Scott was knocked out of the game due to injury, Case Cookus played well in relief.

But it was the Stars' inability to stop the run that doomed them in their loss to the Generals. Defensive coordinator Brad Miller has his work cut out for him getting his rush defense back to good.

Still, linebacker Jordan Moore acquitted himself well. He led Philly with 10 tackles, including a sack.

The Stars hope to have Scott back for their game against the Michigan Panthers (10 p.m. ET Friday on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) after a short week.

6. Michigan Panthers (1-2, 1-1)

Jeff Fisher’s team has an identity: Run the football and play defense.

Choosing to start former NFL first-round pick Paxton Lynch, the Panthers' offense scored on each of its opening possessions.

Running back Reggie Corbin carried the rock 20 times for 130 yards with a TD, and the defense pitched the first shutout of the inaugural USFL season. Although Lynch needed to leave the game, No. 1 overall pick Shea Patterson played well enough for the Panthers to earn their first win of the season.

Fisher will hope his old-school approach pays off for a consecutive week against the Stars on Friday night.

7. Houston Gamblers (1-2, 0-2)

The Gamblers need to learn to finish games. If they could, they might be sitting pretty at 2-1 instead of 1-2 and in fourth in the South Division.

Quarterback Clayton Thorson played his best game all season, completing 15 of 24 attempts for 240 yards. Running back Mark Thompson stretched his lead as the best tailback in the league.

Thompson carried the ball 24 times for 147 rushing yards and a TD. His TD came on a 55-yard rush.

With the Breakers up next, Houston coach Kevin Sumlin will look to get his offense and defense clicking like they did in the first half against the Bandits last week.

8. Pittsburgh Maulers (0-3, 0-2)

The Maulers are the only winless team in the USFL, and they suffered the indignity of being the first to be held scoreless — ouch. But Kirby Wilson’s squad looked good at times, especially running the ball after making the switch from starting QB Josh Love to Kyle Lauletta.

The Maulers averaged 4.7 yards per carry and received a boost on special teams when defensive end Carlo Kemp blocked a punt.

There’s still time for the Maulers to figure out their team, but with North Division leader New Jersey on tap for this weekend, they are running out of time.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young ." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young , and subscribe to " The RJ Young Show " on YouTube. He is not on a StepMill.

