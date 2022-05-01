United States Football League USFL Week 3: Pittsburgh Maulers-Michigan Panthers top plays 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The third week of the inaugural USFL season continues Sunday with a matchup between the Pittsburgh Maulers and the Michigan Panthers, as both teams battle for their first win of the season.

Here are the top plays from Pittsburgh and Michigan:

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Michigan Panthers

Panthers strike first

Panthers QB Paxton Lynch got his first start on Sunday, and he made the most of it by getting Michigan on the board early.

On the opening drive, Lynch picked up 20 yards on the ground to get the Panthers deep in the red zone.

Then, RB Stevie Scott found the end zone on a short scamper to put Michigan ahead early.

Paxton Lynch rips off a 20-yard rush Panthers QB Paxton Lynch took off for a huge 20-yard rush, followed by a Stevie Scott III touchdown to give Michigan an early lead in the first quarter.

Lynch followed that up with a successful two-point conversion to give his team an 8-0 edge in the first quarter.

Oops!

After a muffed punt by Pittsburgh, the Panthers were set up on the Maulers' 5-yard line.

Another one

On the ensuing drive, Lynch scampered into the end zone with ease for another Panthers score.

Déjà vu

Michigan capped off the drive with its second two-point conversion, jumping out to a 16-0 lead as the first frame came to a close.

QB down

Lynch headed into the medical tent ahead of the second quarter and Shea Patterson checked in at QB.

Another miscue

The Maulers had a chance to get on the board early in the second frame, but their field goal attempt was blocked by Panthers cornerback Jameson Houston and the shutout continued.

No look? No problem.

Patterson did his best Patrick Mahomes impersonation when he took the field.

Not so fast!

Terrell Bonds came up with a huge play for Pittsburgh, as he broke up Patterson's pass to the end zone.

Sideline magic

After the Maulers went three and out, the Panthers got another chance to build up their lead.

Patterson found Lance Lenoir Jr. along the edge for a 14-yard gain to move Michigan downfield, but they weren't able to find the end zone.

The Panthers continued to shut out the Maulers at the break, 16-0.

