United States Football League
USFL Week 3 live updates: Houston Gamblers lead Memphis Showboats
United States Football League

USFL Week 3 live updates: Houston Gamblers lead Memphis Showboats

Updated Apr. 29, 2023 8:05 p.m. ET

Week 3 of the 2023 USFL season is in full swing, and we've got you covered with all of Saturday's action!

Closing things out, the Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers are battling it out to lock down the first win of the season for one of these teams in Memphis on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Earlier in Birmingham, it was a battle of two undefeated teams, as the New Orleans Breakers (3-0) handed the Birmingham Stallions (2-1) their first loss of the season.

See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.

Here are the top plays!

Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers

Not happening

ADVERTISEMENT

Memphis got the ball to midfield on the opening possession of the game but stalled and later punted, which was followed by Houston punting on its first possession. The Showboats then got the ball into Gamblers' territory on their next possession before being stuffed on fourth-and-1 from the 25-yard line.

First score

After forcing the turnover on downs, Houston put together the game's first scoring drive. 

Quarterback Kenji Bahar hit wide receiver Deontez Alexander for an 18-yard pickup on third-and-6. Six plays later, Nick Vogel connected on a 45-yard field goal, putting the Gamblers up 3-0.

Doesn't have to be pretty

The Showboats moved the ball once again on the ensuing possession, but they came away with points this time. 

Quarterback Cole Kelley picked up a first down with his legs, which got Memphis into the red zone. Four plays later, Brandon Wright connected on a 35-yard field goal.

Just get him the ball

Bahar got the ball to wide receiver Justin Hall on a screen play, and the latter put together one of the highlight reel scores of the season.

After hauling in the pass, Hall sliced and diced his way for a first down, evaded a series of tackles and ran around the Showboats defense for a 41-yard touchdown.

Stay tuned for updates!

Pregame scene

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States Football League
Memphis Showboats
Houston Gamblers
share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Heat vs. Knicks: An NBA playoff showdown with a contentious history
Heat vs. Knicks: An NBA playoff showdown with a contentious history
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes