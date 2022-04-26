United States Football League
USFL Week 2 Players of the Week: Kyle Sloter, Vontae Diggs

2 hours ago

The New Orleans Breakers made huge waves in Week 2 of the USFL season.

New Orleans' 34-3 rout of the Tampa Bay Bandits made the Breakers look like the class of the league in the early part of the season. It also opened the eyes of fans.

The result? New Orleans swept the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week honors for Week 2.

Offensive Player of The Week: Kyle Sloter, QB, New Orleans Breakers

Sloter had a slow start to the season in Week 1, but coach Larry Fedora stuck with him, and it paid off. Sloter passed for 269 yards — the second-highest yardage total this season — with two TDs and no interceptions this week.

After the honor was revealed on Tuesday, Sloter gave credit to his teammates, tweeting: "My team made me great that day. On to the next."

And he did benefit from a highlight-machine trio of receivers — Johnnie Dixon, Taywan Taylor and Jay Adams, who torched the Bandits for 177 yards on 15 catches.

Next up, the Breakers have a mouth-watering matchup against the other 2-0 team in the league — the Birmingham StallionsSaturday night at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Defensive Player of The Week: Vontae Diggs, LB, New Orleans Breakers

The Breakers' defense has allowed just 10 points per game and already has five takeaways on the young season.

Their front seven looks particularly deadly, as defensive end Davin Bellamy already has four sacks. Three of those came in Week 1's 23-17 victory over Philadelphia, which earned Bellamy Defensive Player of the Week.

Week 2, though, was all about Bellamy's teammate Diggs, who racked up 10 tackles (seven solo) on Sunday. He now has 14 total tackles on the season, plus an interception he returned for a touchdown in Week 1.

Both Sloter and  Diggs get more than a pat on the back for their award. They also receive custom-made Nike Air Forces 1s with their name, number and position etched onto the shoes.

