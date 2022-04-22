United States Football League USFL Week 2: Michigan Panthers-New Jersey Generals top plays 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kicking off Week 2 of the inaugural USFL season is the Michigan Panthers battling the New Jersey Generals.

Here are the top plays from Friday's action.

Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals

Setting the tone

Generals DE Kolin Hill came up with a huge play early in the opening quarter, sacking Panthers QB Shea Patterson as he stepped back to pass, getting the N.J. defense off the field on a crucial third down.

On the ensuing drive, the Generals used that momentum to get on the board with a short field goal.

The Generals led 3-0 headed into the second frame.

INT!

Misfortune struck when Generals Luis Perez was picked off at midfield, and Panthers running back Cameron Scarlett got Michigan on the board with a short run on the following drive.

Just like that, the Panthers led 6-3 early in the second quarter.

Generals take over

The Generals regained the lead, 10-6, after RB Darius Victor punched it in for N.J. ahead of the halftime break.

