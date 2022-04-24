United States Football League USFL Week 2: Breakers dominate Bandits, remain unbeaten 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 2 of the inaugural USFL was supposed to wrap up on Sunday with a heavyweight matchup between two unbeaten teams. It ended up being a colossal mismatch.

Quarterback Kyle Sloter led the way, passing for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the New Orleans Breakers cruised to a 34-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Bandits.

The victory lifted the Breakers to 2-0 on the season and into a tie with the Birmingham Stallions for first place in the South Division. The Bandits dropped to 1-1.

Here are the top moments between New Orleans and Tampa Bay:

New Orleans Breakers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

I'll handle it myself!

Sloter struggled in his first game as Breakers quarterback, failing to throw a TD pass.

But on Sunday he broke into the TD column early by using his legs, pushing the ball into the end zone in the first quarter vs. the Bandits, putting his squad up early as N.O. seized momentum.

Riding the wave

Sloter and the Breakers weren't done, pushing their edge to 14-0 when first TJ Logan shoved it in from five yards out …

… then Sloter hit Jonathan Adams on this sweet 2-point conversion.

Just throw it up!

Some days are just different than others, and Adams had a special one. Take a gander at this one-handed snag late in the second half.

New Orleans Breakers wide receiver Jonathan Adams makes an unbelievable one-handed catch New Orleans Breakers wide receiver Jonathan Adams makes a ridiculous one-handed catch along the sideline against the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Shawn Poindexter saw Adams' catch and raised him another magnificent one on this back shoulder fade for another six.

Plenty to say

One of the fun things about the USFL is the behind-the-scenes access, with so many players wearing mics. Here were some highlights from the first half.

The "Air" up there

The Bandits continued to have zero answers for Adams, who continued to add to his highlight reel in the third quarter. That set up a field goal, as the Breakers went up 24-3.

Nowhere to run

The Bandits tried to put a drive together early in the fourth quarter, but third-and-15 is never a great spot to be in, and when Jordan Ta'amu's receiver slipped, his pass was picked off.

Piling on

That led to Sloter's second TD pass of the day — this time to Johnnie Dixon — making it 31-3, and the Breakers would cruise to the win from there.

