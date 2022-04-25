United States Football League USFL Week 2: Best plays, first-ever 3-point conversion 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 2 of the USFL season certainly had its share of excitement.

Three teams topped the 30-point mark, two of which were one-score games, and the New Orleans Breakers capped the week off with the most dominant showing of the season so far — a 34-3 blowout of the Tampa Bay Bandits.

But through all the fun, a handful of plays stood above the rest.

Let's take a look.

Jonathan Adams, Clayton Thorson top USFL Week 2 highlights Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe break down the top plays of Week 2, including Jaylon McClain-Sapps's interception, Clayton Thorson's monster touchdown and Jonathan Adams channeling his inner OBJ.

Catch of the Weekend: Jonathan Adams, New Orleans Breakers

Why use two hands when all you need is one? For Adams, it also helps to be 6-3, 220 with great leaping ability, and he brought all of that to bear on this grab against the Bandits.

Said Chris Broussard on "First Things First": "Look at this. This is one of his five catches for 92 yards, none more spectacular than that. Breakers roll, 34-3, over the Bandits."

Said Skip Bayless on "Undisputed": "Usually when you see a DB ripping straight down on the ball, it's gonna go straight to the ground, and he managed to cup it … before it hit the ground, which is shocking to me."

Escape of the Weekend: Clayton Thorson, Houston Gamblers

Not only did Thorson narrowly escape a sack on this play against the Birmingham Stallions, not only did he manage to unleash a pass while rolling to his weak side, but he turned it into a long touchdown pass to Tyler Simmons.

The only bad part? It wasn't enough as the Gamblers fell 33-28.

Said Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed": "I like this throw a lot because you see the guy escape, and normally guys wanna escape to their dominant hand, … but he goes the opposite direction. … That's two weeks in a row this guy has made some big-time throws."

Best Strategy of the Weekend: Philadelphia Stars go for three!

The Stars scored a touchdown late against the Pittsburgh Maulers to take a 27-23 lead. It was a perfect opportunity to test the USFL's rule allowing 3-point conversions, and coach Bart Andrus took it.

Bryan Scott, Stars convert on first-ever USFL 3-point play The Philadelphia Stars extended their lead against the Pittsburgh Maulers, thanks to a 3-point conversion that was successful in the fourth quarter.

Said Nick Wright: "Score a touchdown, go up four, what do you do? You go for three and you convert it! Great job by the Stars, great job by their coach Bart Andrus having the guts to make this play call."

Best Interception of the Weekend: Jaylon McClain-Sapp, Maulers

Adams had a great, leaping, one-handed catch on the offensive end, McClain-Sapp produced the defensive version of that play, rising up to thwart a pass attempt by Stars QB Bryan Scott.

McClain-Sapp's wild one-handed interception Jaylon McClain-Sapp helped the Pittsburgh Maulers stop the Philadelphia Stars on their first drive, thanks to an impressive one-handed interception.

Said Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed": "Normally [defensive backs] play that position [because] they can't catch and here's a guy getting a one-handed interception. You don't see that too often from the defensive side of the ball. … This was a big-time play."

