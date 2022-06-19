United States Football League USFL Week 10: New Orleans Breakers-Houston Gamblers top plays 50 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 10 of the inaugural USFL season comes to a close Sunday with a matchup between the New Orleans Breakers (6-3) and the Houston Gamblers (2-7) on FS1 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Breakers, the No. 2 seed in the South, have already punched their ticket to next weekend's playoffs, while the Gamblers are looking to secure the final win of the regular season.

Earlier Sunday, the Michigan Panthers took down the Pittsburgh Maulers , 33-21, in a hard-fought battle, locking down the first pick in every round of next year's USFL Draft with the win.

Here are the top plays.

New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers

Tough start

Breakers QB Zach Smith was picked off on New Orleans' first drive of the game by Gamblers linebacker Donald Payne, who took it 12 yards to the house with ease. Just like that, Houston was up 7-0 early.

Double trouble

On the Breakers' following drive, Smith was picked off once again, this time near midfield on third down.

