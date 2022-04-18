United States Football League
USFL Week 1: Best plays, most innovative camera angles USFL Week 1: Best plays, most innovative camera angles
United States Football League

USFL Week 1: Best plays, most innovative camera angles

2 hours ago

Week 1 of the USFL season was filled with exciting plays, and those plays were delivered in a variety of innovative ways.

Among the best were:

— A first-person view of a pick-six.

— A drone chasing the action on a long scoop-and-score by the Houston Gamblers against the Michigan Panthers.

— The view from inside Darnell Holland's helmet on his 42-yard touchdown scamper.

— A sideline view of a Shea Patterson dart thrown on the run.

In addition to those plays, there was a host of mic'd up players and coaches, offering a glimpse of the scheming and trash-talking that take place on the field.

Check it out:

USFL Week 1: Best plays and innovative camera angles

USFL Week 1: Best plays and innovative camera angles
Check out some of the best plays and innovative camera angles from week 1 of the USFL's inagural week!

It all left the crew on "First Things First" amazed, as they broke down their favorite plays from the first weekend of action.

"Check out this one-handed catch by Osirus Mitchell!" Chris Broussard raved. "What a game to start the USFL season … tough opening week for my New Jersey Generals, but great catch by Osirus."

The Best of USFL Week 1

The Best of USFL Week 1
The "First Things First" crew share their favorite moments from the opening weekend of the USFL.

Cohost Nick Wright pointed out that his favorite part of the weekend was the new first-down tracking technology.

"No more chains, let's go to the robots!" he said. "I like the robots getting involved."

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
USFL odds Week 1: Point spreads, lines, results for every game
United States Football League

USFL odds Week 1: Point spreads, lines, results for every game

1 hour ago
USFL odds: Title odds for all 8 teams for the inaugural season
United States Football League

USFL odds: Title odds for all 8 teams for the inaugural season

3 hours ago
Davin Bellamy wreaks havoc as Breakers' pass rush rules Stars
United States Football League

Davin Bellamy wreaks havoc as Breakers' pass rush rules Stars

16 hours ago
USFL Week 1: Bandits-Maulers postponed, will be played Monday
United States Football League

USFL Week 1: Bandits-Maulers postponed, will be played Monday

17 hours ago
USFL Week 1: New Orleans Breakers top Philadelphia Stars
United States Football League

USFL Week 1: New Orleans Breakers top Philadelphia Stars

19 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB StandingsWWE Videos WWE VideosMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes