USFL Week 1: Best plays, most innovative camera angles
Week 1 of the USFL season was filled with exciting plays, and those plays were delivered in a variety of innovative ways.
Among the best were:
— A first-person view of a pick-six.
— A drone chasing the action on a long scoop-and-score by the Houston Gamblers against the Michigan Panthers.
— The view from inside Darnell Holland's helmet on his 42-yard touchdown scamper.
— A sideline view of a Shea Patterson dart thrown on the run.
In addition to those plays, there was a host of mic'd up players and coaches, offering a glimpse of the scheming and trash-talking that take place on the field.
Check it out:
It all left the crew on "First Things First" amazed, as they broke down their favorite plays from the first weekend of action.
"Check out this one-handed catch by Osirus Mitchell!" Chris Broussard raved. "What a game to start the USFL season … tough opening week for my New Jersey Generals, but great catch by Osirus."
Cohost Nick Wright pointed out that his favorite part of the weekend was the new first-down tracking technology.
"No more chains, let's go to the robots!" he said. "I like the robots getting involved."