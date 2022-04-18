United States Football League USFL Week 1: Best plays, most innovative camera angles 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 1 of the USFL season was filled with exciting plays, and those plays were delivered in a variety of innovative ways.

Among the best were:

— A first-person view of a pick-six.

— A drone chasing the action on a long scoop-and-score by the Houston Gamblers against the Michigan Panthers.

— The view from inside Darnell Holland's helmet on his 42-yard touchdown scamper.

— A sideline view of a Shea Patterson dart thrown on the run.

In addition to those plays, there was a host of mic'd up players and coaches, offering a glimpse of the scheming and trash-talking that take place on the field.

Check it out:

It all left the crew on "First Things First" amazed, as they broke down their favorite plays from the first weekend of action.

"Check out this one-handed catch by Osirus Mitchell!" Chris Broussard raved. "What a game to start the USFL season … tough opening week for my New Jersey Generals, but great catch by Osirus."

Cohost Nick Wright pointed out that his favorite part of the weekend was the new first-down tracking technology.

"No more chains, let's go to the robots!" he said. "I like the robots getting involved."

