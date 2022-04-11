United States Football League
USFL mascots unveiled for every team, but names to be determined USFL mascots unveiled for every team, but names to be determined
United States Football League

USFL mascots unveiled for every team, but names to be determined

1 hour ago

With just days until the inaugural 2022 United States Football League season kicks off on April 16, it's time to meet every team's mascot — but there's a twist.

On Monday, each team revealed its mascot on social media. And while all eight look incredible, the teams need your help in coming up with names for each of their representatives.

Here are the mascots for all eight USFL teams:

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

New Orleans Breakers

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

Tampa Bay Bandits

So if you're ready to weigh in on the mascots, whether of your favorite team or any other, head on over to social media and make your suggestions on the names for each and every one of these USFL mascots.

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
USFL odds Week 1: Point spreads, totals, how to bet every game
United States Football League

USFL odds Week 1: Point spreads, totals, how to bet every game

1 hour ago
USFL odds 2022: 3 simple rules for betting the inaugural USFL season
United States Football League

USFL odds 2022: 3 simple rules for betting the inaugural USFL season

3 hours ago
USFL 2022: How New Jersey Generals' Mike Riley earned his QB guru rep
United States Football League

USFL 2022: How New Jersey Generals' Mike Riley earned his QB guru rep

4 hours ago
USFL odds: Title odds for all 8 teams for the inaugural season
United States Football League

USFL odds: Title odds for all 8 teams for the inaugural season

22 hours ago
Tom Brady's agent creates tryout camps for prospective pro players
National Football League

Tom Brady's agent creates tryout camps for prospective pro players

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes