USFL Inside The Drive: How Reggie Corbin willed the Panthers to win
The Michigan Panthers improved to 2-0 in the 2023 USFL season on Sunday night, beating the Philadelphia Stars, 24-10.
Running back Reggie Corbin was among the driving forces in Michigan's Week 2 win, as he ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 11.9 yards per carry. Corbin's penultimate carry was the one that ultimately put the game away.
Up 17-10 with 8:28 remaining in the fourth quarter, Corbin was stressing to his teammates about the importance of getting first downs on the drive.
The drive began with quarterback Josh Love's first down pass going incomplete. After the play, Corbin expressed for the team to give him the ball, which he did again after getting the call on second down to move the chains.
One play after another Corbin carry, the Panthers ran "left trucky tight, Charlie nine strong" on second-and-7 from their own 48-yard line. The play saw Corbin run left for the first down, evade a series of tackles and take the ball 52 yards to the house. It would be the last score of the game.
To see how it all went down, here's this week's installment of "Inside the Drive," a highlight video featuring mic'd up coaches and players.
