USFL Draft 2022: Pittsburgh Maulers take QB Kyle Lauletta

With the seventh pick of the 2022 USFL Draft on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Maulers selected quarterback Kyle Lauletta from Richmond.

In the inaugural draft's unique format, each round is dedicated solely to one position group, and the first round featured only quarterbacks.

Here's a look at Lauletta's background and a detailed scouting report from FOX Sports Draft Analyst Rob Rang:

Background: The Senior Bowl likes to tout itself as "where the NFL draft starts," and when Lauletta earned its MVP Award following a spectacular three-touchdown, no-interception showing back in 2018, it certainly looked like he was on his way to a long career at that level.

In fact, Lauletta is the earliest NFL draft pick of the USFL’s quarterbacks, generating a fourth-round selection by the New York Giants just a few months after his jaw-dropping performance in Mobile.

Lauletta offers the background, prototypical size and arm talent to generate interest from fans and rival scouts, alike, completing 63.5% of his nearly 1,200 career passes at Richmond for 10,465 yards and 73 touchdowns against 35 interceptions.

Since his time in New York, the 6-3, 222-pound QB has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars prior to Tuesday's selection by Pittsburgh.

Scouting Report: Straight out of central casting with good size, broad shoulders and a well-built frame. Experienced playing in multiple offenses, showing comfort out of shotgun, as well as under center.

Possesses the arm to make every throw, showing plenty of zip for short and intermediate routes between defenders, as well as the accuracy and trajectory on deep passes to allow receivers to easily track and run under them, forcing defenders to cover the entire field.

Lauletta is a better athlete than his dense frame suggests, possessing the balance for play-action bootlegs and to avoid rushers. He steps up and around in the pocket very well.

Given his time at the Senior Bowl and with multiple NFL teams since (including with Cleveland this past NFL preseason), Lauletta comes with plenty of experience against top competition.

