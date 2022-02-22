Philadelphia Stars USFL Draft 2022: Philadelphia Stars take QB Bryan Scott 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the third pick of the 2022 USFL Draft on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Stars selected quarterback Bryan Scott from Occidental College.

In the inaugural draft's unique format, each round is dedicated solely to one position group, and the first round featured only quarterbacks. The Stars selected Scott from the available passers.

Here's a look at Scott's background and a detailed scouting report from FOX Sports Draft Analyst Rob Rang:

Background: Tabbed as the "Aaron Rodgers of Division III," Scott’s has excelled everywhere he has been given a shot. In high school, he guided Palos Verdes (CA) to its first league and section title in nearly 50 years prior to posting eye-popping numbers at Occidental College, where he completed 63.33% of his passes for 9,073 yards and 77 touchdowns against 22 interceptions in 33 games.

While throwing at USC’s Pro Day in 2017, the 6-1, 215-pound Scott shocked scouts with a sparkling 62-for-64 performance (including one drop), earning a spot with the CFL's BC Lions. Scott, 26, has had subsequent opportunities with the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts in between cameos with the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL and the New Jersey Generals of the Spring League, prior to being drafted Tuesday in the first round by Philadelphia.

Scouting Report: Looks the part of a professional quarterback with good size and body armor. Savvy field general who reads defenses well and shows both the aggressive mindset and enough arm to make tough throws.

Patient and sneaky as a passer, processing the routes of his receivers and using his eyes to move defenders, often scanning the field to take full advantage of those the most open and furthest downfield. Does not own a howitzer but can snap off quick slants out through tight windows and lofts the ball nicely over the top of defenders.

Creative when the play breaks down, showing enough elusiveness and patience to threaten scrambling and luring defenders toward him, only to feather the ball over them to receivers breaking open late. Highly competitive, playing with the fire to inspire teammates.

Get more from Philadelphia Stars Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.