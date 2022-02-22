USFL Draft 2022: New Jersey Generals take QB Ben Holmes

New Jersey Generals
2 hours ago

With the fourth pick of the 2022 USFL Draft on Tuesday, the New Jersey Generals selected quarterback Ben Holmes from Tarleton State.

In the inaugural draft's unique format, each round is dedicated solely to one position group, and the first round featured only quarterbacks. The Generals selected Holmes from the available passers.

Here's a look at Holmes' background and a detailed scouting report from FOX Sports Draft Analyst Rob Rang:

Background: The 5-10, 200-pound Holmes initially starred at wide receiver at Orchard Park High in New York before taking over at quarterback his senior year and earning a scholarship at Nassau Community College, where he was named the Freshman of the Year at the position and a Junior College All-American. 

Holmes landed with Tarleton State in the football-loving state of Texas and simply excelled in 2018, guiding the Texans to their first outright Lone Star Conference Championship with 2,659 passing yards and 28 touchdowns, along with another 501 yards and two scores on the ground. 

Holmes’ spectacular senior campaign included a seven-game stretch in which he threw for 18 scores without a single interception. He left with a sparkling 23-2 career record as the starting quarterback. 

Holmes, 26, continued his playing career in the Indoor Football League, signing with the six-time champion Arizona Rattlers prior to Tuesday’s selection at No. 4 by the Generals.  

 Scouting Report: Savvy decision-maker who distributes the ball quickly and effectively to all levels of the field. Reads defenses well, rarely placing the ball in harm’s way. Possesses just an average arm but maximizes it with a compact delivery and arguably the best anticipation and accuracy of any QB in the draft. 

Consistently hits his receivers in stride, showing enough zip to get the ball past linebackers and defensive backs on slants and quick outs, as well as pillow-soft touch down the seam and sideline on longer throws. 

