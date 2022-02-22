Michigan Panthers USFL Draft 2022: Michigan Panthers take QB Shea Patterson 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the first pick of the 2022 USFL Draft on Tuesday, the Michigan Panthers selected quarterback Shea Patterson from Michigan.

In the inaugural draft's unique format, each round is dedicated solely to one position group, and the first round featured only quarterbacks. The Panthers selected Patterson out of all the passers available.

Here's a look at Patterson's background and a detailed scouting report from FOX Sports Draft Analyst Rob Rang:

Background: A five-star recruit who starred at both Mississippi and Michigan in a storied college career that saw him pass for 8,800 yards and throw 68 touchdowns against just 27 interceptions, Patterson was the first QB off the board in the USFL’s first round.

During his two years at Michigan, Patterson, 25, leapt past both Tom Brady and his former head coach, Jim Harbaugh, among the Wolverines’ all-time passer list, opting to play football despite initially being drafted by MLB’s Texas Rangers.

Following his flashy college career, the 6-foot-1, 212-pound Patterson signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and has since spent time in the CFL with the BC Lions and Montreal Alouettes.

Scouting Report: Offers an intriguing natural skill set, boasting the arm, athleticism and experience playing big-time football to project immediate success at this level. Has a quick, over-the-top release and shows the ability to throw with both power and touch, zipping intermediate passes through tight windows, as well as lofting balls over the top with ease.

Patterson's arm talent is shown with his ability to throw just as accurately on the move, with designed roll-outs a big part of his game. Possesses good agility to buy time in the pocket to escape the rush and isn’t afraid to scramble when he sees the opportunity, rushing for 476 yards and eight touchdowns at the collegiate level.

Keeps his eyes downfield for receivers making late-route adjustments and shows the ability to react quickly, making him difficult for defenders to contain as both a passer and runner when the play breaks down. Experienced playing out of the shotgun and under center.

