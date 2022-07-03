United States Football League
USFL Championship: Stallions, Stars in action in Canton

2 mins ago

A champion will be crowned tonight in Canton, Ohio.

The United States Football League's inaugural championship game is in action on FOX and on the FOX Sports app, with the Birmingham Stallions taking on the Philadelphia Stars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's action.

Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars

Setting the stage

A new era of professional football was born when the USFL kicked off in April, and after 10 weeks of regular-season action and one round of playoffs, things come to a close with the title game.

FIRST QUARTER

The Stars went three-and-out on their opening drive, while the Stallions used their first possession to take a three-point lead after a big gain from Bobby Holly set them up for an early field goal

Philadelphia was quick to fire back with a field goal of its own, tying the score at 3-3.

Things didn't stay tied for long, however, as Birmingham found the end zone as the first quarter came to a close, thanks to the fancy footwork of Stallions running back Bo Scarbrough.

Stallions' Bo Scarbrough breaks off 36-yard TD run

Stallions' Bo Scarbrough breaks off 36-yard TD run
Bo Scarbrough's 36-yard touchdown helped the Birmingham Stallions score the first touchdown in Sunday's USFL championship game against Philadelphia.

With the score, the Stallions took a 10-3 lead headed into the second quarter.

Stay tuned for more live updates.

