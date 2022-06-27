United States Football League USFL Championship Game odds: How to bet, lines, picks 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia Stars will play the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Championship Game.

The title game will air live on FOX at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Here's everything you need to know about the odds for the championship game — from the point spreads, moneylines, over/unders and a pick via FOX Bet.

FOX Sports NFL writer Eric D. Williams has two bets he is digging for this week's big game.

Williams pointed out that Birmingham outscored Philadelphia 16-0 in the second half to pull away in Week 5.

"The Stallions have been a second-half team all season, and I believe that will continue in the USFL Championship Game against the Stars," Williams said. "The Skip Holtz-led Stallions do a good job of limiting mistakes and making the other team beat them, so I’ll lay the points and take the Stallions to win.

"And with both teams beat up and playing in their final game of the year, I’ll take the under in what I expect will be a low-scoring game dominated by defense."

PICK: Stallions (-4.5 points at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4.5 points

PICK: Stars-Stallions under 44.5 points combined (at FOX Bet)

Philadelphia Stars (7-4) vs. Birmingham Stallions (10-1), Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Point spread: Stallions -4.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Stars cover)

Moneyline: Stallions -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Stars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Stallions beat the Stars 30-17 in a Week 5 matchup. Birmingham improved to 5-0 with the win while Philadelphia fell to 2-3. Since then, both teams went 5-1.

Here are some key statistics and trends heading into the title game, compiled by FOX Sports Research:

– Favorites are 22-20 against the spread (ATS) and 31-11 straight up (SU) this season. In the first five weeks, favorites went 11-9 ATS and 13-7 SU; over the past six weeks, favorites went 11-11 ATS and 18-4 SU.

– The over in the over/under has hit in 23 of 42 games.

– The Stallions are 7-4 ATS and 10-1 SU.

– The Stars are 6-5 ATS and 7-4 SU.

– Teams that have scored 25+ points in a game are 20-8 ATS and 22-6 SU.

– In the 24 games in which the O/U was at 40+ points, the under hit 15 times.

