USFL Championship game: 'No. 1 Ranked Show' recaps finale

By RJ Young

FOX Sports USFL Writer

CANTON, Ohio — The dust settled on the USFL Championship game, with the Birmingham Stallions topping the Philadelphia Stars in a thriller. But that didn't mean it was time to call it a night.

In fact, we were just getting started with a live postgame edition of "The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young" on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

There were plenty of highlights from the show.

First, Scooby Wright and Bo Scarbrough stopped by to talk about the big game.

Both players made an impact on the final result. Wright not only had three tackles but also came up with the play that essentially iced the game, taking an interception back 46 yards for a touchdown.

"I was jumping up out of my pants!" Scarbrough said of his reaction to Wright's pick-six. "I just felt like the defense was going to make a play, then Scooby came up with the interception. I was about to jump out of the stadium."

Birmingham's Scooby Wright and Bo Scarbrough reflect on title Birmingham's Scooby Wright and Bo Scarbrough reflect on winning the inaugural USFL title after defeating the Philadelphia Stars.

Scarbrough also had a massive impact on the game, bullying his way to 135 yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries.

Asked what he would do with the $10,000 player bonus for winning the title, Scarbrough said he would put it in the bank. Wright had other ideas in mind, however. "I might go buy a Harley," he said.

Next, quarterback Alex McGough dropped in to talk about his wild ride of a season — in which he began as the starter, ceded the position to J'Mar Smith, then kept his calm and led a comeback after Smith went down on Sunday.

Alex McGough discusses his wild ride of a season Alex McGough talks with RJ Young about winning the USFL championship. McGough revealed how he approached sharing Birmingham's QB position with J'Mar Smith.

"There's no point in getting a sour attitude or bad attitude when you're still in the fight," McGough said. "I just think coach [Skip Holtz] did a really good job of getting everybody's morale straight and what we're here to do, and that's to win."

Finally, Holtz talked about how he calmed McGough when he took over late in the game, how he tried to get title game MVP Victor Bolden Jr. more involved in the offense and his gratefulness to so many, including his wife, who moved to Birmingham to be with him throughout the season.

"There's a lot of people that I could thank. The staff for sure," Holtz said. "These players have been my biggest reward this entire season. The support of my wife — she moved to Birmingham. She was there the whole year. I've got every one of my family members, flew in for this game.

"I've been blessed with incredible family, great staff and an unbelievable football team."

Stallions coach Skip Holtz breaks down title win Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz joins FOX Sports' RJ Young to break down what he said to QB Alex McGough before his go-ahead touchdown, how he got WR Victor Bolden Jr. more involved in the offense and more.

