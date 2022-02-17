United States Football League USFL Birmingham Stallions Uniform Reveal: First look 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Birmingham Stallions will be looking sharp when they take the field under head coach Skip Holtz later this spring.

The Stallions, who will make their debut when the USFL begins its inaugural season in April, revealed their new-look uniforms on Thursday morning.

Here's a closer look at the home and away uniforms:

And a detailed view of the helmets:

The Stallions are one of eight teams in the new league, which will play all of its games in Birmingham, Alabama this season. The league begins play on April 16, with the teams split into two divisions, North and South. Each team will play a 10-game schedule, with teams in the same division playing each other twice and teams in the other division once.

The top two teams in each division will play against each other in the semifinals followed a week later by the championship game.

The Stallions will be coached by Holtz, the son of legendary coach Lou Holtz. Skip Holtz has 22 years of experience as a college head coach and a coaching resume dating back to 1987. As an FBS head coach, he guided his schools to 12 bowl appearances in 16 seasons, posted 11 wins over Power 5 programs, and notched eight conference or divisional championships. He has been head coach at Connecticut, East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech.

The Stallions are just one of the eight teams to reveal their uniforms and helmets on Thursday, one every hour for eight hours.

