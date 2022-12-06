United States Football League USFL announces Ryan Jones as New Orleans Breakers general manager 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NEW ORLEANS — The USFL on Tuesday announced that veteran NFL scout Ryan Jones has been hired as the general manager of the New Orleans Breakers.

Head coach John DeFilippo, who the USFL selected last month to lead its New Orleans franchise, chose Jones to run player personnel after interviewing final candidates. The hire comes five months after the Breakers’ 31-17 playoff loss to the eventual USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions.

"Ryan Jones is a fantastic talent evaluator and an even better person," said DeFilippo. "I’ve known Ryan since 2005 when he was a New York Giants scout and I was the team’s quality control assistant coach. Ryan earns the trust of everyone around him, and I’m excited to work with him to build a team that delivers a USFL championship to New Orleans Breakers fans."

Prior to joining the USFL, Jones spent 15 years as an area and regional scout for the New York Giants, including being a part of two Super Bowl championships. Before his NFL experience, Jones was a graduate assistant coach at the University of Minnesota and went on to coach defensive backs at the University of New Hampshire. He also served as the head strength and conditioning coach and recruiting coordinator for the College of the Holy Cross. As a college football player, he was captain and all-conference selection at New Hampshire and finished his career with 15 interceptions. Jones earned a bachelor’s degree from New Hampshire and holds a master’s degree in administrative science from Fairleigh Dickinson.

Reporting directly to their respective head coaches, the eight USFL General Managers are: Jones (New Orleans Breakers), Billy Devaney (New Jersey Generals), Steve Kazor (Michigan Panthers), Bob Morris (Houston Gamblers), Zach Potter (Birmingham Stallions), Dave Razzano (Memphis Showboats), Michael Woods (Philadelphia Stars), and Lonnie Young (Pittsburgh Maulers).

USFL Season 2 kicks off April 15, 2023.

