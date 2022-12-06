United States Football League
USFL announces Ryan Jones as New Orleans Breakers general manager
United States Football League

USFL announces Ryan Jones as New Orleans Breakers general manager

41 mins ago

NEW ORLEANS — The USFL on Tuesday announced that veteran NFL scout Ryan Jones has been hired as the general manager of the New Orleans Breakers

Head coach John DeFilippo, who the USFL selected last month to lead its New Orleans franchise, chose Jones to run player personnel after interviewing final candidates. The hire comes five months after the Breakers’ 31-17 playoff loss to the eventual USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions.

"Ryan Jones is a fantastic talent evaluator and an even better person," said DeFilippo. "I’ve known Ryan since 2005 when he was a New York Giants scout and I was the team’s quality control assistant coach. Ryan earns the trust of everyone around him, and I’m excited to work with him to build a team that delivers a USFL championship to New Orleans Breakers fans."

Prior to joining the USFL, Jones spent 15 years as an area and regional scout for the New York Giants, including being a part of two Super Bowl championships. Before his NFL experience, Jones was a graduate assistant coach at the University of Minnesota and went on to coach defensive backs at the University of New Hampshire. He also served as the head strength and conditioning coach and recruiting coordinator for the College of the Holy Cross. As a college football player, he was captain and all-conference selection at New Hampshire and finished his career with 15 interceptions. Jones earned a bachelor’s degree from New Hampshire and holds a master’s degree in administrative science from Fairleigh Dickinson.

Reporting directly to their respective head coaches, the eight USFL General Managers are: Jones (New Orleans Breakers), Billy Devaney (New Jersey Generals), Steve Kazor (Michigan Panthers), Bob Morris (Houston Gamblers), Zach Potter (Birmingham Stallions), Dave Razzano (Memphis Showboats), Michael Woods (Philadelphia Stars), and Lonnie Young (Pittsburgh Maulers).

USFL Season 2 kicks off April 15, 2023.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
'We’re Home': Pro football returns to Memphis with iconic USFL Showboats
United States Football League

'We’re Home': Pro football returns to Memphis with iconic USFL Showboats

November 15
USFL, Birmingham Stallions announce April 15 Kickoff Game for Season 2
United States Football League

USFL, Birmingham Stallions announce April 15 Kickoff Game for Season 2

November 14
USFL hires John DeFilippo as New Orleans Breakers head coach
United States Football League

USFL hires John DeFilippo as New Orleans Breakers head coach

November 10
USFL hires new general managers for two teams
United States Football League

USFL hires new general managers for two teams

October 18
Browns DE and USFL DPOY Chris Odom suffers torn ACL
Cleveland Browns

Browns DE and USFL DPOY Chris Odom suffers torn ACL

August 28
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes