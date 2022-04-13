United States Football League USFL 2022: Get to know all eight coaches 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Eight teams take the field as the USFL launches its inaugural season this weekend.

Leading those teams will be eight experienced, respected coaches, each with an impressive background and an interesting path to the USFL.

FOX Sports College Football Writer RJ Young spent the past month talking to each coach on his podcast, The No. 1 Ranked Show.

Here are the highlights.

Mike Riley, New Jersey Generals

Mike Riley has coached many great QBs in pro and college football, but there's one who got away: Tom Brady.

Riley was the offensive coordinator at USC in 1993, when a kid from Junipero Serra High School caught his eye. And Riley thought Brady was interested in USC as well. But it turned out that head coach John Robinson had another plan.

"I’d just got back from the visit with Tom and walked in and was telling Coach Robinson about the visit," Riley said. "And he said, ‘Well, we just got a commitment from another quarterback from Chicago. We don't have room for Brady.’ And, of course, I’d probably spent a year-and-a-half on this deal. I was really surprised and disappointed."

Todd Haley, Tampa Bay Bandits

Veteran NFL coach Todd Haley rediscovered his love of teaching the game by coaching high school football.

In 2020, he became the offensive coordinator at Riverview High School in Sarasota, Florida, and he learned some things about himself that changed his outlook.

"I've been known as kind of a hothead, a hardliner, an old-school coach," Haley said, "and that's the way I was raised growing up.

"In high school, when I'm the one saying these coaches are crazy, you’ve had some growth. They're yelling, screaming, and when I become the players’ coach, then you know you've made some growth. When I'm the one patting a player on the butt and saying, ‘It’s OK,’ you know you’ve made some growth."

Bart Andrus, Philadelphia Stars

Bart Andrus and his quarterback, Bryan Scott, are under the radar, but Andrus is expecting huge things from the QB this season.

"I had Steve McNair through Super Bowl 34," Andrus said. "As a head coach in NFL Europe, I had Danny Wuerffel and Shaun Hill. In the UFL, I had Troy Smith and Eric Crouch on the same team; both won the Heisman Trophy. Bryan is in that class as far as his talent.

"This guy is gonna open a lot of eyes when he takes the field. I'm excited for Bryan."

Larry Fedora: New Orleans Breakers

In his first opportunity as a professional head coach, Larry Fedora is at the beginning of a steep learning curve. And he's ready for the challenge.

"To have the opportunity to be on the ground floor of a professional football league was just too hard to pass up," he said.

Kirby Wilson: Pittsburgh Maulers

Kirby Wilson talked about his journey to his first head-coaching opportunity and what he learned from Steelers coach Mike Tomlin along the way.

"The No. 1 thing I took from Coach Tomlin was consistency," Wilson said. "He is the same. He's never too high, never too low. He's the same. I took that from him. And I kind of ran with it because that's something that players strive to be — consistent.

"And what is consistency? It’s doing something right, the same way, every time."

Skip Holtz: Birmingham Stallions

Skip Holtz discussed his journey to becoming a professional head football coach.

"I just wanted a new challenge," he said. "I was excited about the opportunity to sit down and talk with Brian Woods, to listen to all the people that are involved in this [league] and that are behind this [league], that are committed to making this work. The more I started talking to Brian, the more and more excited I got about the USFL and what it was gonna be. I was excited to have the opportunity to get into pro ball."

Kevin Sumlin: Houston Gamblers

Kevin Sumlin shared his thoughts on moving to pro football and how he built his reputation as an offensive guru.

"I think in whatever you do, whatever your trade or profession, your craft, ultimately, you want to be at the highest level," Sumlin said. "And to take the next step into professional football, the situation for me was exciting — is exciting. The whole thing now, which is really different for us, is the fact that you know you're building this thing from the ground up."

Jeff Fisher: Michigan Panthers

Jeff Fisher discussed being able to nab quarterbacks Shea Patterson and Paxton Lynch in the draft. USFL coaches and staffs were given a draft pool of players who had signed contracts with the USFL, but in the first week of February, there was still the thought that both Patterson and Lynch could be playing in the Canadian Football League.

"[Patterson] was not on that list," Fisher said. "And he didn't pop up until the very end because of his commitment to the CFL. … I was the fortunate one."

