Top 10 plays from Week 8 of 2023 USFL season
Week 8 of the USFL season featured another quartet of compelling games and plenty of standout plays.
New Orleans Breakers wide receiver Johnnie Dixon had a memorable showing in his team's 24-20 win over the Michigan Panthers, recording nine receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns en route to being named the Week 8 Offensive Player of the Week. Dixon's big game included a highlight-reel catch, which is one of several must-see plays from the weekend.
Here are the top 10 plays from Week 8 of the USFL season.
10. DJ Daniel, CB, New Jersey Generals
Looking to extend their lead before halftime, Memphis Showboats quarterback Cole Kelley's would-be touchdown pass was intercepted by Daniel in the end zone. The Generals were able to keep the deficit at 10 points going into the halftime break, albeit in a losing effort.
9. Mark Thompson, RB, Houston Gamblers
Driving to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, Thompson put the Gamblers up for good when he finessed his way through the Pittsburgh Maulers defense for a 33-yard touchdown, his second of the game.
8. Johnnie Dixon, WR, New Orleans Breakers
Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw a pass behind Dixon, but the latter turned it into the Breakers' third touchdown when he spun and ran past the Michigan Panthers secondary. The touchdown gave New Orleans a 21-0 lead.
7. Kolin Hill, LB, New Jersey Generals
The Generals defense forced a turnover on the first possession of the game. Showboats wide receiver Ryan McDaniel had the ball stripped out of his possession by Hill, and into the hands of D'Juan Hines. New Jersey went on to add a field goal after the turnover.
6. Trey Quinn, WR, Michigan Panthers
Trailing 21-10 early in the third quarter, Michigan Panthers quarterback Josh Love threw a pass up for Quinn, who reeled in the 21-yard touchdown reception behind a pair of defenders. The extra point pulled the Panthers to within four points.
5. Marcus Baugh, TE, Michigan Panthers
The Panthers got on the board just before halftime when Love hit Baugh downfield for a chunk play. The tight end then absorbed a pair of tackle attempts and ran into the end zone for a 51-yard score.
4. Greg Reaves, LB, Memphis Showboats
New Jersey quarterback Kyle Lauletta attempted a screen pass, but it went directly into the hands of Reaves. Five plays later, the Showboats scored their first touchdown, taking a two-score lead.
3. Alex McGough, QB, Birmingham Stallions
On third-and-10, McGough bought some time by going to his right, backpedaling and then throwing a pass up to the end zone. Wide receiver Davion Davis came down with the pass, despite being surrounded by multiple Philadelphia Stars defenders.
2. Keke Chism, WR, Houston Gamblers
Down 16-6 in the fourth quarter, Chism gave the Gamblers life with arguably the best catch of the week. Gamblers quarterback Kenji Bahar threw a pass to the left side of the end zone, and the wideout was able to corral it and keep his feet in bounds for the 14-yard touchdown.
1. La'Michael Pettway, TE, Birmingham Stallions
Driving to win the game in the closing moments, McGough hit Pettway near the pylon for a 7-yard touchdown with 28 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Birmingham won 27-24.
