United States Football League USFL Championship Game odds: How to bet, lines, picks 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia Stars will play the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Championship Game.

The title game will be at 7:30 p.m.ET on July 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Here's everything you need to know about the odds for the championship game — from the point spreads, moneylines, over/unders and a pick via FOX Bet. For more USFL odds, check out the title odds for the inaugural season.

FOX Sports NFL writer Eric D. Williams pointed out that Birmingham outscored Philadelphia 16-0 in the second half to pull away in Week 5.

RELATED: Stars, Stallions in title game

"The Stallions have been a second-half team all season, and I believe that will continue in the USFL Championship Game against the Stars," Williams said. "The Skip Holtz-led Stallions do a good job of limiting mistakes and making the other team beat them, so I’ll lay the points and take the Stallions to win.

"And with both teams beat up and playing in their final game of the year, I’ll take the under in what I expect will be a low-scoring game dominated by defense."

PICK: Stars-Stallions under 44.5 points combined (at FOX Bet)

Philadelphia Stars (7-4) vs. Birmingham Stallions (10-1), 7:30 p.m. ET July 3, FOX

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Stallions -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Stars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

J'Mar Smith's two TD performance fuels Stallions' comeback win vs Stars, 30-17 J'Mar Smith threw for 203 passing yards in in the Birmingham Stallions' 30-17 victory against the Philadelphia Stars. CJ Marable picked up 114 rushing yards to support the passing game. The Stallions scored 23 unanswered points to fuel the comeback victory.

The Stallions beat the Stars 30-17 in a Week 5 matchup.

Birmingham improved to 5-0 with the win while Philadelphia fell to 2-3.

Since them, both teams went 5-1.

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.