Best USFL Week 5 mic'd up moments: 'We finally won!'
Best USFL Week 5 mic'd up moments: 'We finally won!'

Updated May. 18, 2023 8:06 p.m. ET

The results of Week 5 of the USFL season produced a four-way tie for first place in the North at 2-3. It also ended the New Orleans Breakers' bid for an undefeated season, as they lost to the Memphis Showboats, 17-10.

Per usual, the weekend produced several mic'd up gems.

The Houston Gamblers pulled off a 27-20 victory against the Birmingham Stallions. Perhaps the turning point of the game was when Gamblers quarterback Terry Wilson hit wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams for a 50-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. After the play, Ratliff-Williams repeatedly said "boom!" The big play and point-after gave Houston the lead for good.

Houston found the end zone four times en route to victory. One of those scores saw Wilson get his teammates to "rake it up," while another saw running back Mark Thompson wish his mother a "Happy Mother's Day."

As for the now-4-1 Breakers, they struggled to manufacture offense in Week 5, but produced some humorous clips.

For instance, running back Wes Hills picked up a first down on the ground for the Breakers. Walking back to the huddle, Hills said "damn, you big" to Showboats defensive end Kahzin Daniels 

Breakers quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson took a thump from Showboats defensive end Jeff McCulloch after getting rid of the ball. After the hit, Bethel-Thompson told McCulloch: "Nice hit, baby." 

The Philadelphia Stars entered Week 5 having dropped three consecutive games. And they looked poised to go to overtime against the New Jersey Generals, who put together an 11-play touchdown drive and converted the 2-point attempt to tie the game at 21 with 21 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Then Terry Wright ran the ensuing kickoff out to the Generals' 47-yard line. Four plays later, Luis Aguilar lined up for a 55-yard field goal and drained it. 

After the game-winning kick, Aguilar was in a state of ecstasy and screamed out: "We finally won!"

United States Football League
