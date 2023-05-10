United States Football League Best USFL Week 4 mic'd up moments: Running backs star, a 'Shane Falco' clone and more Updated May. 10, 2023 3:42 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 4 of the 2023 USFL season produced its fair share of highlights and entertaining mic'd up moments.

The latter clips came from plays as big as pivotal touchdowns and as small as minor gains on the ground.

On the opening possession of the New Orleans Breakers' matchup against the New Jersey Generals, running back Wes Hills called out safety Paris Ford after a carry, saying "hey, 2-4, if you got a free shot, bring it 2-4, that's kind of weak." Later in the drive, Hills ran in a touchdown, saying "that's another one" after going into the end zone and "it's a long game" to the defense as he was going to the sideline.

USFL's Best Mic'd Up Moments From Week 4

Hills later hurdled a defender after a reception and had some chuckles when he reached the New Jersey sideline.

On the other side, Generals wide receiver Cam Echols-Luper hauled in a pass in the middle of the field but nearly took a crushing hit — or in the words of Breakers linebacker Vontae Diggs, he wanted his teammate to "hold his [Echols-Luper] dumb-ass up" because he was going to "break his ribs."

The Birmingham Stallions got back on track with a win against the Pittsburgh Maulers, but running back Zaquandre White got upended off the track on a second-quarter carry, which nearly resulted in a fumble. After the play, White expressed shock at the hit that forced him to lose control.

"The second one before I got flipped, I really stopped my feet cause I was like 'damn, I didn't see him coming," White said.

Just before halftime, Stallions quarterback Alex McGough reached for the pylon on a carry to steal a touchdown. In the background, a teammate was yelling "let's go, Falco" at McGough and later said" that's f****** Falco, that's f****** Shane Falco, that's Shane Falco," in reference to Keanu Reeves' character in "The Replacements."

Meanwhile, Maulers quarterback Troy Anderson ran for 63 yards and one touchdown. Anderson could've had two scores if he stayed upright on a quarterback carry in the second quarter, which he expressed disappointment over in saying he "tripped." On the score Anderson did have, though, he was seen being delirious.

