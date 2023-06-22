United States Football League Best USFL Week 10 mic'd up moments: 'In a crop top!' Published Jun. 22, 2023 2:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 10 of the USFL season didn't lack fireworks.

For half of the league, it was the last week of the season, while the other four teams locked up spots in the playoffs. Through the chaos of it all, though, came some epic mic'd up moments.

The Birmingham Stallions completed their regular season with a victory over the Memphis Showboats, their fifth straight win (and second straight South Division regular-season crown. They did it behind Alex McGough's 282 passing yards and two touchdowns.

USFL's best mic'd up moments from Week 10

Jace Sternberger caught four balls for 84 yards and a touchdown. After a 46-yard connection between McGough and his trusty tight end, one of Sternberger's fellow Stallions gloated to him: "I told you!"

What did he tell them? That'll remain a mystery.

Meanwhile, after the job was done, and McGough was done dancing on the sidelines, he also wanted to boast, saying "I have 2,020 passing touchdowns. … In a crop top!"

The New Orleans Breakers didn't win the South Division, but their (7-3) record solidified their spot in the South Division Championship against the Stallions this weekend. In Week 10, they defeated the Houston Gamblers 17-10 in an exciting defensive battle.

It was a great win for the Breakers even though it didn't go the way linebacker Vontae Diggs predicted it would. Diggs was caught on mic telling Breakers' punter Matt White: "We're going up 50 on their a-- today, Matt. I'm sorry to tell you. You came for no reason today."

White ended up punting six times.

Despite the Philadelphia Stars seeing their season end with a heartbreaking loss to the Michigan Panthers, Stars QB Case Cookus brought enthusiasm and excitement to the contest. Completing 24-of-44 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and on one of them — a 23-yard scoring toss to Terry Wright — Cookus ran down the field screaming, "Terry! Terry! Terry!" followed by a goofy dance between the two players.

