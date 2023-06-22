United States Football League 2023 USFL playoff predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jun. 22, 2023 4:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.



I'm back with my best bets for the USFL but this time, it's for playoffs! It's been a fun season for me, both entertainment-wise and when it comes to gambling.



And, if you've been following me, betting on the USFL has been very profitable, as I went 25-16-1 overall on the season. Spring football is where it's at if you want to take advantage of the sportsbooks.



We get some excellent matchups this week, so let's try to keep this going. Here's to another winning weekend.

All times ET

Michigan Panthers (4-6) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (4-6) Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m., Saturday, NBC

Who says you need a high-powered offense to win? The two lowest-scoring teams in the league will be meeting for a berth in the Championship Game.

No team allowed fewer points than Pittsburgh all season. And in two matchups vs Michigan, the Maulers only allowed 14 points total.

However, in the final game of the regular season, the Panthers benched turnover machine Josh Love (5 INT in two games vs Pittsburgh). So E.J. Perry protecting the ball is key to the Panthers upset chances.

If Perry is solid, the Michigan defense, which is led by Breeland Speaks and Frank Ginda, should keep the Maulers offense, which scored just 12 TD this season, in check.

I’ll grab the points in what should again be another low scoring affair.

PICK: Panthers (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

PICK: Under 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Breakers (7-3) vs. Birmingham Stallions (8-2) Birmingham, Alabama, 7 p.m., Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App

The Breakers were some red zone struggles away from sweeping the Stallions, managing just one TD in four red zone trips in their second meeting. But the offense moved the ball at will, racking up 853 yards on 6.3 YPP in those two games.

Betting against the defending champ who is 19-3 in the last two years and enters on a five-game win streak with the All-USFL QB under center isn’t for everyone. But the way New Orleans has found ways to move the ball on Birmingham combined with the Breakers improved defense over the last few weeks makes them an attractive underdog here.

The dogs are barking.

PICK: Breakers (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

share