2023 USFL odds Week 6: Betting lines, spreads

The United States Football League's North Division is one of the most balanced in all pro sports leagues as the four teams – the New Jersey Generals, Pittsburgh Maulers, Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars – are tied for first place.

Who will separate themselves from the rest of the division in the second half of the regular season?

In the South Division, things are almost as tight as the New Orleans Breakers sit atop the standings at 4-1, but right behind are the Houston Gamblers and defending champion Birmingham Stallions (each 3-2), with the Memphis Showboats one game behind them.

That sets up a competitive Week 6 schedule, with the Breakers playing the Stars in Detroit on Sunday in one of the marquee matchups (noon ET, FS1 and FOX Sports App).

Week 6 wraps up with the hard-charging Gamblers putting their three-game winning streak on the line against the Generals at 4 p.m. ET Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee (FOX and FOX Sports App).

Let's take a look at the upcoming games from a gambling perspective. Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 6 — the point spreads, moneylines and total Over/Unders at FOX Bet.

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Pittsburgh Maulers (2-3) at Memphis Showboats (2-3), 12:30 p.m., USA

Point spread: Maulers -2.5 (Maulers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Showboats cover)

Moneyline: Maulers -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Showboats +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Birmingham Stallions (3-2) at Michigan Panthers (2-3), 4 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Stallions -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Panthers +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAYS GAMES

New Orleans Breakers (4-1) vs. Philadelphia Stars (2-3) at Detroit, noon, FS1 and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Breakers -6 (Breakers favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Stars cover)

Moneyline: Breakers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Stars +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Jersey Generals (2-3) vs. Houston Gamblers (3-2) at Memphis, 4 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Generals -2 (Generals favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)

Moneyline: Generals -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Gamblers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

