2023 USFL odds Week 5: Betting lines, spreads

Updated May. 8, 2023 12:44 p.m. ET

The undefeated New Orleans Breakers look to remain ahead of the rest of the United States Football League when they play the Memphis Showboats on Sunday.

The Breakers will put their 4-0 record on the line against the 1-3 Showboats at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. The game will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Right behind the Breakers in the USFL South Division are the 3-1 defending champion Birmingham Stallions, who face a tough opponent in the 2-2 Houston Gamblers at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Protective Stadium.

The Gamblers-Stallions game will also be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Let's take a look at the upcoming games from a gambling perspective. Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 5 — the point spreads, moneylines, total Over/Unders and results at FOX Bet.

Wes Hills led the New Orleans Breakers' to a nail-biting 20-17 victory against the New Jersey Generals.

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Pittsburgh Maulers (1-3) at Michigan Panthers (2-2), 12:30 p.m., USA
Point spread: Panthers -3.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: Panthers -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Maulers +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Gamblers (2-2) at Birmingham Stallions (3-1), 4 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App
Point spread: Stallions -4.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Gamblers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAYS GAMES

New Jersey Generals (2-2) vs. Philadelphia Stars (1-3) at Detroit, noon, NBC/Peacock
Point spread: Generals -5 (Generals favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Stars cover)
Moneyline: Generals-213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Stars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Memphis Showboats (1-3) vs. New Orleans Breakers (4-0) at Birmingham, 3 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App
Point spread: Breakers -7 (Breakers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Showboats cover)
Moneyline: Breakers -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90  total); Showboats +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

