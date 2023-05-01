United States Football League
2023 USFL odds Week 4: Betting lines, spreads
United States Football League

2023 USFL odds Week 4: Betting lines, spreads

Published May. 1, 2023 12:41 p.m. ET

There's a new team setting the pace in the race for the league championship in the United States Football League's second season.

Say hello to the New Orleans Breakers, who improved to 3-0 by upsetting the defending USFL champion Birmingham Stallions in Week 3.

[RELATED: Breakers-Stallions highlights]

Birmingham won its first eight games last season en route to the USFL title. 

The Week 3 win was sweet revenge for New Orleans, which lost three times last season to Birmingham.

Looming for the Breakers are the New Jersey Generals, who opened last season with a loss to the Stallions, then won nine games in a row.

Let's take a look at the upcoming games from a gambling perspective. Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 4 — the point spreads, moneylines, total Over/Unders and results at FOX Bet.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions highlights

New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions highlights
Check out the highlights of the New Orleans Breakers' victory against the Birmingham Stallions.

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Houston Gamblers (1-2) vs. Philadelphia Stars (1-2) at Detroit, 1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App
Point spread: Stars -3 (Stars favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)
Moneyline: Stars -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Gamblers +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Memphis Showboats (0-3) at Michigan Panthers (2-1), 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Point spread: Panthers -6 (Panthers favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Showboats cover)
Moneyline: Panthers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Showboats +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAYS GAMES

New Orleans Breakers (3-0) vs. New Jersey Generals (2-1) at Canton, Ohio, 3 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Point spread: Breakers -4 (Breakers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Generals cover)
Moneyline: Breakers -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Generals +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Birmingham Stallions (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (1-2), 6:30 p.m., FS1 and the FOX Sports App
Point spread: Stallions -6 (Stallions favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Maulers +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB Power Rankings: How good are the Orioles? How bad are the Cardinals?
MLB Power Rankings: How good are the Orioles? How bad are the Cardinals?
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes