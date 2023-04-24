United States Football League 2023 USFL odds Week 3: Betting lines, spreads Published Apr. 24, 2023 12:42 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Orleans Breakers hope the fourth time is the charm when they play at the Birmingham Stallions in a showdown of 2-0 USFL teams on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Stallions swept three games against the Breakers last season, winning 22-13 in Week 3 and 10-9 in Week 8, then beating New Orleans 31-17 in a semifinal playoff contest on June 4.

The Breakers and Stallions are tied for first place in the USFL's South Division.

Let's take a look at the USFL games from a gambling perspective. Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 3 — the point spreads, moneylines and total Over/Unders at FOX Bet.

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

New Orleans Breakers (2-0) at Birmingham Stallions (2-0), 12:30 p.m., USA

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Stallions -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Breakers +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Gamblers (0-2) at Memphis Showboats (0-2), 7 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App

Point spread: Showboats -2 (Showboats favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)

Moneyline: Showboats -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Gamblers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Pittsburgh Maulers (0-2) vs. Philadelphia Stars (1-1) at Detroit, noon, NBC/Peacock

Point spread: Stars -4.5 (Stars favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)

Moneyline: Stars -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Maulers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Jersey Generals (1-1) at Michigan Panthers (2-0), 4 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App

Point spread: Panthers -3 (Panthers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Generals +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

