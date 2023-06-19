United States Football League 2023 USFL division championship odds: Betting lines, spreads Updated Jun. 20, 2023 1:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the USFL regular season in the rearview mirror, it's onto the playoffs with the league's version of the Final Four!

We have some exciting matchups in the division championships, so let's look at them from a betting perspective.

Here's everything you need to know about the odds for the USFL division championship games — the point spreads, moneylines and total Over/Unders at FOX Bet .

Let's dive into the action.

All times ET

North Division Championship

Michigan Panthers (4-6) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (4-6) in Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC/Peacock

Point spread: Maulers -2.5 (Maulers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Maulers -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Panthers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

South Division Championship

New Orleans Breakers (7-3) at Birmingham Stallions (8-2), 7 p.m. Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

Point spread: Stallions -2.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Breakers cover)

Moneyline: Stallions -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Breakers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Michigan Panthers earned the fourth and final playoff spot by scoring 17 unanswered points to overtake the Philadelphia Stars 23-20 on Sunday night to wrap up the 10-week regular season.

The Panthers will play the Pittsburgh Maulers in a matchup of 4-6 teams in a North Division final Saturday night in Canton, Ohio.

Pittsburgh swept the two regular-season games against Michigan (23-7 in Week 5 and 19-7 in Week 9), accounting for half of the Maulers' wins.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Birmingham Stallions will play host to the New Orleans Breakers in the South Division final on Sunday.

The teams split during the regular season, with the Breakers winning 45-31 in Week 3 and the Stallions winning 24-20 in Week 7.

Birmingham defeated New Orleans 31-17 in the South Division final en route to the USFL title last season.

The USFL Championship Game is set for July 1 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Buckle up for a fun postseason.

