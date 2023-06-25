United States Football League USFL bad beat: Bettors lament late victory by Maulers Updated Jun. 25, 2023 1:15 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Bettors who played the Michigan Panthers, both with the 3-point spread and moneyline, could only helplessly watch as the Pittsburgh Maulers posted a 31-27 overtime win in the USFL North Division Championship Game on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

Under 36.5 combined points bettors were in decent shape as the Maulers led 10-3 at halftime before the teams combined for 41 points in the third and fourth quarters to force overtime.

Here's a breakdown of the scoring plays in the furious fourth quarter and overtime:

The Panthers took a 17-10 lead on E.J. Perry's 72-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Simms late in the third quarter.

Panthers' E.J. Perry throws a 72-yard touchdown pass for lead E.J. Perry's 72-yard TD pass to Marcus Simms. gave Michigan the lead against Pittsburgh.

The Maulers tied it on their next possession on Bailey Gaither's 4-yard touchdown run. Under bettors were still covering, but barely.

The Maulers took a 20-17 lead when Chris Blewitt kicked a 59-yard field goal — the longest in the USFL this season — with 3:16 to go. Under bettors ripped up their tickets.

Then two touchdowns and a field goal forced OT.

Perry threw an apparent 55-yard TD to Trey Quinn with 2:04 to go, but wait a second. There was a flag on the field and officials called Michigan lineman Josh Dunlop for a personal foul (facemask).

Mike Pereira reviewed the play and ruled there was no penalty. Touchdown, Panthers up 24-20.

Not for long.

Pittsburgh took a 27-24 lead when Troy Williams threw a 6-yard TD pass to Ishmael Hyman with 39 seconds to go. On fourth down!

Michigan's Cole Murphy forced overtime with a 47-yard field goal as time expired.

Pittsburgh advanced to the USFL Championship Game by converting a pair of two-point conversions in overtime while Michigan failed to reach the end zone.

The final score was bad news for Panthers moneyline (+120, bet $10 to win $22 total) bettors and those who took the three points.

Another thrilling finish for USFL bettors!

Michigan Panthers vs Pittsburgh Maulers highlights Check out the highlights as the Pittsburgh Maulers defeated the Michigan Panthers 31-27 in an overtime thriller.

