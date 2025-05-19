United Football League UFL Week 8 By The Numbers: Luis Perez, Jashaun Corbin have record-breaking outings Published May. 20, 2025 5:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 8 of the 2025 UFL season featured some electrifying action around the league.

The Memphis Showboats , St. Louis Battlehawks , Michigan Panthers and DC Defenders came out with wins, while the San Antonio Brahmas , Birmingham Stallions , Houston Roughnecks and Arlington Renegades came up short.

Here are the numbers to know after Week 8.

3: It was a dramatic weekend in the UFL as three of the four games this past week came down to the final minute and were decided by three points or less. Memphis and San Antonio kicked things off on Friday night with a wild OT battle, won by the Showboats. St Louis then held on for a 29-28 win over Birmingham on Saturday and DC fended off Arlington’s comeback attempt with a last-second interception to seal the 33-30 victory.

4: Birmingham’s J’Mar Smith became the Stallions’ fourth different starting QB in the first eight weeks of the season. Alex McGough, Matt Corral, Case Cookus and now Smith have all started games for the defending champs this year.

4: After this week’s results, the four playoff teams are now set: DC and St Louis will face off in the XFL Conference Championship Game, while Birmingham and Michigan will have a rematch of last season’s USFL Conference Championship Game.

5: There were five lead changes in St Louis’ 29-28 win over Birmingham. It looked as though there might be a sixth in the final minute until Travis Feeney stripped Stallions RB C.J. Marable after he had carried the ball into field goal range. The Battlehawks recovered with 16 seconds left in the game and finished out the win.

11: Houston WR Justin Hall tied his own UFL single-game record with 11 receptions in the Roughnecks’ 30-18 loss to Michigan, finishing with 88 yards and a TD on the day.

50: Birmingham’s Deon Cain caught two passes on Saturday: a 65-yard TD and a 50-yard TD. He now has four receiving touchdowns of 50-plus yards this season - the most in the league.

J'Mar Smith throws a 65-yard TD to Deon Cain, giving the Stallions an early lead over the Battlehawks

181: San Antonio’s Jashaun Corbin set a UFL record with 181 total yards in the loss to Memphis. The running back tallied 25 carries for 143 yards and a TD on the ground while also adding five catches for 38 yards. Corbin’s 30 total touches also set a new high mark in UFL history.

350: Arlington’s Luis Perez became the first player this season to throw for 350 yards in a game. Perez finished 32 for 46 with 350 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss to DC.

763: Birmingham QB J’Mar Smith made his first start since Week 1 of the 2023 USFL season – a span of 763 days. After leading the Stallions to a comeback win off the bench a week ago, Smith fell just short of another fourth-quarter comeback. He finished the game with 307 total yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the loss.

