United Football League UFL Week 3 By The Numbers: Leon O'Neal Jr., Matt Corral shine bright Updated Apr. 15, 2025 12:12 p.m. ET

Week 3 of the 2025 UFL season featured plenty of highlights, standout performances, and incredible finishes.

The Birmingham Stallions , Houston Roughnecks , Michigan Panthers and DC Defenders were victorious, while the Arlington Renegades , Memphis Showboats , San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks came up empty-handed.

Here are the numbers to know after Week 3.

1: Through three weeks, there's only one remaining undefeated team in the league: the Defenders, who knocked off the previously unbeaten Battlehawks by double digits, 27-15, on the road on Sunday. Interim head coach Shannon Harris was elevated to his role just one week before the season opener but has guided the team to a perfect start. The Defenders can match last year’s win total for the entire season with a win at home vs. San Antonio this week.

2: It hasn’t always been pretty for the defending champion Stallions this season, but their defense has allowed them to stay in games and find ways to win. Birmingham’s defense has only allowed two touchdowns over three games and has been particularly impressive in the red zone. It held Arlington without a touchdown in four trips to the red zone on Friday and has only allowed just two touchdowns in 10 trips to the red zone all season — good for a UFL-best 20% touchdown rate allowed.

3: The first three games of Week 3 were decided by three points or fewer and came down to the final seconds. Birmingham kicked off the week with a last-minute 10-9 comeback win over Arlington before Houston held off Memphis’ late rally for an 18-17 win on Saturday. Michigan defeated San Antonio on Sunday, 26-23, thanks to a final-minute go-ahead field goal.

4: Arlington will be kicking themselves after the one-point loss at Birmingham on Friday night. It’s a familiar feeling for the group, as it’s the fourth time since the start of last season that the Renegades have lost a game in the final 30 seconds after leading in the fourth quarter.

8: Houston picked up its first win of the season, snapping an eight-game losing streak which dated back to last season. The Roughnecks were led by their defense in the win, as safety Leon O’Neal’s pick-six in the second half put them ahead before the unit stopped the Showboats’ two-point attempt with 13 seconds left to seal the victory.

9: DC's defense was swarming against St Louis’ high-powered attack, harassing Battlehawks QB Manny Wilkins to the tune of three sacks. It also delivered nine tackles for loss in the win. The Defenders stifled the Battlehawks' top-ranked ground game, holding them to just 45 rushing yards (2.8 yards per carry) in Sunday's tilt.

26: Birmingham only led for a grand total of 26 seconds against Arlington on Friday night, but it was the most important 26 seconds. Trailing 9-3 going into the final minute, Stallions QB Matt Corral connected with WR Cade Johnson for a 20-yard score before Corral ran in the one-point conversion to give the defending champs the win and improve to 2-1 on the season.

