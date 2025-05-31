United Football League UFL Week 10 By The Numbers: Defenders, Battlehawks tie for most All-UFL selections Updated Jun. 3, 2025 1:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 10th and final week of the 2025 UFL regular season gave football fans a preview of what to expect in the playoffs, and expectations are high for the four remaining teams — the St. Louis Battlehawks , Birmingham Stallions , Michigan Panthers and DC Defenders .

Here are the numbers to know after Week 10.

2: Birmingham LB Tae Crowder became the first player in UFL history with two pick-sixes in a single game. The former "Mr. Irrelevant" of the 2020 NFL Draft got things started with his first score in the opening quarter and capped it off with another in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Showboats on his own in the Stallions’ 46-9 blowout victory.

7: Following the conclusion of the regular season, DC and St Louis tied for the most All-UFL selections in the league this season with seven apiece. DC was led by their four players on the All-Defense team: DT Joe Wallace, Edge Derick Roberson, LB Anthony Hines and CB Deandre Baker. The Battlehawks were led by RB Jacob Saylors, along with the league leader in sacks, Pita Taumoepenu, and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who only missed one field goal all season. Those two teams will meet in the XFL Conference Championship Game at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday on FOX.

8: St Louis picked up its eighth win of the season in a rain-soaked 13-8 victory over DC on Friday. The Battlehawks finished the regular season with the league’s best record after closing the season on a six-game win streak. By only allowing eight points in the game, St Louis’ No. 1-ranked scoring defense held opponents to single digits in five of its 10 games this season.

46: Birmingham’s 46 points in a win over Memphis were the most scored by a team in any game in the UFL this season and the second most in league history. The Stallions were one point shy of the UFL record set by Arlington last season when they scored 47 points – also against Memphis.

100: Since J’Mar Smith took over as the starting QB for the Stallions with three weeks to play in the regular season, Birmingham has scored 100 points (or 33.3 points per game). Smith’s return to the defending champions has been one of the stories of the season in the UFL.

120: Despite only becoming the primary ballcarrier in Week 7, San Antonio’s Jashaun Corbin finished the season by averaging 120 total yards over his last four games. Corbin’s late-season surge also landed him an All-UFL selection and the rushing title for 2025.

283: Arlington QB Luis Perez finished out the season in style, going 26-32 for 283 yards with a rush TD in the Renegades’ 23-6 win over the Brahmas. With that performance, Perez passed DC’s Jordan Ta’amu for the league’s passing title – an accolade Perez has now won in back-to-back seasons.

