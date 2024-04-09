United Football League
UFL kicker and YouTube star 'Deestroying' says he's on IR due to neck injury
Apr. 10, 2024

San Antonio Brahmas' kicker Donald De La Haye, also known as the YouTube star "Deestroying", announced via social media on Tuesday he has been placed on the injured reserve list by the United Football League.

De La Haye took to his Instagram story to share the news that he suffered multiple fractures in his neck on Saturday in the Brahmas' matchup against the Memphis Showboats, and will now be out for a minimum of five weeks (per UFL rules).

The former University of Central Florida kicker and receiver shared a photo of himself wearing a neck brace with a lengthy caption that thanked his fans for their well-wishes and support. 

"Thank y'all for all the good wishes," he began. Turns out on that tackle, due to poor form, I fractured my neck in a couple places. Although this sucks, I'm grateful [be]cause it could have been all bad."

"Kids, please learn how to tackle with proper form," he added.

De La Haye was injured during a kickoff return in the Brahmas' 20-19 victory when he delivered a hard hit to a Showboats' defender after hustling down the field.

No official announcement from the Brahmas or the UFL regarding De La Haye's season has been made, but the 5-foot-9, 170-pound social media star made sure to thank his team and the league for the opportunity to play, seemingly confirming he was going to be out indefinitely.

"Thank you Brahmas and UFL for giving me this opportunity … it has been a blast," he wrote. And thank all y'all for supporting me on this journey. I'mma sit my ass down now and focus on healing up. Love y'all."

