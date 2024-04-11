United Football League UFL 2024: Best mic’d up moments from Week 2 Published Apr. 11, 2024 4:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 2 of the UFL kept fans on the edge of their seats with countless action-packed moments on both sides of the ball.

The Birmingham Stallions and the San Antonio Brahmas were the only two teams to remain unblemished, while the Houston Roughnecks and the Arlington Renegades are still seeking their first victories of the season.

If you missed any of the action, we got you covered with the top 10 plays and every touchdown from the weekend.

That said, here are the best mic'd up moments from Week 2:

"He can't stop me!"

Defenders linebacker Reggie Northrop II had jokes on the sideline while talking to his squad. In his best Mike Tyson impression, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound defender let his teammates know the Roughnecks had no chance against him.

Northrop served as hype-man for his entire squad, delivering passionate pep talks throughout the game. His confidence in his team proved to be more than just talk as the Defenders went on to take the victory, 23-18.

"Jesus Crimmy!"

Memphis Showboats head coach John DeFilippo showed a range of emotions during the nail-biter between his team and the Brahmas, an eventual 20-19 loss to San Antonio.

"My cleat came off!"

St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback AJ McCarron and head coach Anthony Becht were very unhappy after his cleat came off during a play. It ended up just being a small setback for McCarron, who ended the game with 248 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Battlehawks outlasted the Renegades, 27-24, and McCaron's performance scored him the No. 2 spot on Week 2's UFL MVP Power Rankings.

"No one's catching him!"

Michigan Panthers quarterback E.J. Perry was correct, nobody was catching wideout Marcus Simms after his reception that ended with a 76-yard touchdown. The Panthers ultimately fell to the Stallions, 20-13, but Simms recorded 96 receiving yards on the day.

Week 3 action for the UFL kicks off on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET with the Defenders facing the Renegades.

