UFL 2024: Every touchdown from Week 2

Week 2 of the UFL season was suspenseful, as all four contests were one-score games.

The San Antonio Brahmas pulled off a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Memphis Showboats in a weekend that ended with the DC Defenders squeaking out a five-point victory over the Houston Roughnecks.

Here is every touchdown from Week 2!

San Antonio Brahmas 20, Memphis Showboats 19

Memphis led 16-0 with 51 seconds remaining in the third quarter and later led by 11 with 2:35 remaining in the fourth quarter. Then the magic happened for San Antonio.

The Brahmas proceeded to put together an eight-play touchdown drive and then converted the fourth-and-12 alternative kickoff, receiving another possession. Six plays later, Chase Garbers hit wide receiver Cody Latimer for a game-winning, 10-yard touchdown with 3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

St. Louis Battlehawks 27, Arlington Renegades 24

The Battlehawks and Renegades put together a back-and-forth affair with neither team leading by more than one score, but the former made just a few more plays than the latter.

Most notably, Battlehawks quarterback AJ McCarron and wide receiver Marcell Ateman hooked up for a 53-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. Then, after Arlington came up empty late in the fourth quarter, St. Louis got in field-goal position for kicker Andre Szmyt, who connected on a game-winning, 22-yard field goal as time expired.

Birmingham Stallions 20, Michigan Panthers 13

It was a low-scoring affair that saw Birmingham make four field goals, but its ability to capitalize on a short field in the form of running back Ricky Person Jr. punching in a 1-yard score late in the second quarter put the Stallions up for good.

Birmingham finished the game with a combined 161 rushing yards on 4.9 yards per carry, while continuing to shuffle quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Matt Corral.

DC Defenders 23, Houston Roughnecks 18

Cornerback Corn Elder intercepted Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and ran the pick back to the house for the Roughnecks in the early going, but Ta'amu and the Defenders rebounded and went on to get the victory.

Ta'amu finished with two passing touchdowns, a 21-yard score to tight end Briley Moore-McKinney and a 17-yard score to Ty Scott. DC later forced a turnover on downs and took a knee to end the game.

