United Football League UFL 2025: Every touchdown from Week 6 Published May. 6, 2025 6:40 p.m. ET

Week 6 of the 2025 UFL season had a couple of close matchups and a pair of decisive victories, in which the winning teams' offenses showed out.

Let's take a look at every touchdown scored in Week 6.

Friday's Renegades-Battlehawks matchup in St. Louis was a tight, defensive battle. The game's lone touchdown came late in the first half when Battlehawks quarterback Max Duggan decided to go for it all when facing a third-and-6 from the Renegades' 30-yard line coming out of the two-minute warning. He dropped a dime to Hakeem Butler, who made a snag at the goal line over a Renegades defender for a 30-yard score.

The Roughnecks opened the scoring in Saturday's game when Jalan McClendon threw a dart over the middle to Justin Hall on a second-and-8 play from the Showboats' 13-yard line. Hall was able to reach the end zone after making the grab to give his team a first-quarter lead.

Memphis got the game's next two touchdowns, with quarterback Dresser Winn showcasing his legs on both scores. First, Winn sold a play-action fake well before rolling to his right and dropping a ball to Jay Jay Wilson in the back corner of the end zone to get the Showboats their first points on the day in the second quarter. Later in the frame, Winn made the right read on a run-pass option play. The Showboats' quarterback found a hole in the Roughnecks' defense, hitting the edge hard on a keeper for a 9-yard touchdown that gave Memphis the lead at the time.

In the third quarter, it was the Roughnecks' defense that found the end zone. Armani Marsh came in free on a cornerback blitz, delivering a brutal hit on Winn that caused the ball to jar loose. T.J. Franklin scooped the ball up and ran 40 yards for a touchdown. That play wound up serving as the game-winning score for the Roughnecks.

The Panthers found the end zone early and often in Sunday's game against the Defenders. Running back Toa Taua rushed for a 1-yard score on the Panthers' opening possession. The Defenders responded with quarterback Jordan Ta'amu dropping a ball into the back corner of the end zone to tight end Braylon Sanders for a 16-yard touchdown.

Later in the first half, Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins added to his season-long highlight reel of dazzling plays. He danced out of multiple sacks before firing a pass downfield on a third-and-11 from the Defenders' 35-yard line. He connected with tight end Cole Hikutini, who made the grab at the Defenders' 15-yard line before running into the end zone to extend the Panthers' 7-6 lead in the second quarter.

The Panthers' next touchdown wasn't as dazzling, with running back Nate McCrary rushing for a 1-yard score to extend their lead to 24-6 in the third quarter. But the Defenders had a pretty exciting touchdown after that as Ta'amu connected with wide receiver Chris Rowland for a 65-yard score.

It didn't take long for Perkins to add another jaw-dropping touchdown. Later in the third, he evaded multiple sacks again before taking off along the sideline for a 5-yard touchdown that gave his team a 30-14 advantage. He completed the hat-trick of touchdowns when his tipped pass to Malik Turner went for a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Stallions lived up to the billing as the three-time defending champions on Sunday. They found the end zone in the first quarter when running back Ricky Person Jr. rushed for a 4-yard touchdown. They added another score before halftime when Case Cookus found wide receiver Amari Rodgers over the middle on a third-and-2 play. It initially looked like Rodgers was only going to get the first down, but he slipped out of a pair of tacklers before taking off for a 43-yard touchdown to give his team a 12-0 lead going into halftime.

Birmingham added one more touchdown in the fourth quarter. Cookus connected with tight end Jace Sternberger on an out route for a 5-yard touchdown, giving the Stallions a 26-3 lead.

