United Football League UFL 2025: Every touchdown from Week 10 Updated Jun. 3, 2025 1:17 p.m. ET

The 2025 UFL regular season is a wrap, and the 10th and final week of action was just what football fans wanted, with explosive scores and big-time plays that kept the games competitive and exciting all the way to the end.

Every Touchdown of Week 10

The postseason begins on Sunday, June 8, starting with the Birmingham Stallions facing the Michigan Panthers in the USFL Conference Championship Game, followed by the St. Louis Battlehawks going up against the DC Defenders in the XFL Conference Championship Game on FOX.

Let's take a look at every touchdown scored in Week 10!

The Battlehawks kicked off Friday's game on FOX with a touchdown on their opening drive. Second-string QB Brandon Silvers led his team 64 yards in four plays, and RB Jarveon Howard punched in the 1-yard score to finish. It was St. Louis' only touchdown of the game, though it added a safety and later in the first quarter and two field goals.

The Defenders got their lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter when second-string QB Mike DiLiello strung together an 85-yard, 15-play drive that ended with a 4-yard catch by wide receiver Seth Williams . The score came after a costly fumble, blocked field goal and missed field goal in the second half ultimately sealed their fate.

The Roughnecks scored on their first drive of Saturday's lone UFL game. QB Jalan McClendon completed a trio of passes during the 12-play drive that combined for 46 yards and put Houston at Michigan's 1-yard line. Then, RB Lorenzo Lingard punched in a 1-yard score to give the road team the early lead.

Things got chaotic just before halftime. The Roughnecks chose to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the Panthers' 25-yard line but were unsuccessful, turning the ball over on downs. On the very next play, however, Houston linebacker Marvin Moody intercepted Michigan QB Rocky Lombardi at the 32-yard line and ran it back for a defensive touchdown.

The Panthers got their first touchdown of the game on their first drive of the second half, courtesy of the fancy footwork of Matt Colburn , who rumbled into the end zone for a 23-yard score to make it a seven-point game.

The Renegades scored back-to-back touchdowns in the first half of Sunday's game. First, RB Dae Dae Hunter ran for a 9-yard score early in the second quarter. Then, QB Luis Perez ran for a 7-yard touchdown midway through the frame, a touchdown that was set up by a clutch flea flicker by Perez to TE Seth Green earlier in the drive.

The Stallions cashed in for a touchdown on their first drive of the game. The score was made possible by a dazzling 37-yard connection between QB J'Mar Smith and TE Jace Sternberger to get deep into enemy territory. Stallions RB Ricky Person Jr. finished the drive with a 2-yard scamper into the end zone.

On the Showboats' second drive of the game, QB Dresser Winn was picked off at midfield by Stallions LB Tae Crowder, who ran the ball back for a touchdown. Memphis kept things competitive with a lengthy scoring drive to start the second quarter, capped off by RB Deneric Prince cashing in for a 6-yard touchdown to make it a four-point game.

Birmingham strung together a 66-yard, 11-play touchdown drive midway through the second quarter to remain in control of the game. Smith connected with WR Amari Rodgers for the 10-yard score to put the Stallions ahead 20-9. Then, the Stallions jumped out to a 20-point lead after Person scored his second rushing touchdown of the day with an all-out effort at the goal line early in the third quarter.

Birmingham got its second defensive score of the day early in the fourth quarter when Crowder picked off Winn for the second time. Just like his first interception, Crowder returned it the distance, going 75 yards for a touchdown. The Stallions remained relentless with their scoring, as RB Larry Rountree ran for a 2-yard score to seal the road win.

