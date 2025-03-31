United Football League UFL 2025: Every touchdown from Week 1 Updated Apr. 1, 2025 5:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 1 of the 2025 UFL season didn't disappoint thanks to a slew of touchdowns for football fans to enjoy.

That said, we've rounded up every touchdown from the opening weekend!

Every Touchdown of Week 1 | United Football League

St. Louis Battlehawks 31, Houston Roughnecks 6

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Louis kicked off the 2025 UFL season with a bang.



Quarterback Manny Wilkins was a threat with both his arm and his legs, throwing for 189 yards and adding 43 yards and two scores on the ground. But Wilkins wasn't alone in the rushing department. Jarveon Howard put on a show running the football, totaling 115 yards and a must-see 74-yard touchdown run late in the game that helped seal the victory for the Battlehawks. Jacob Saylors also had a big game on the ground for St. Louis, finishing with 98 yards and the game's first score, a 4-yard burst in the first quarter, giving the Battlehawks their first lead of the game.

Houston's lone touchdown of the game came late in the game when quarterback Nolan Henderson connected with Justin Hall on a 4-yard TD pass to make it 31-6, which ended up being the final score.

Arlington Renegades 33, San Antonio Brahmas 9

The Renegades put together a dominant rushing performance in a 33-9 win over the Brahmas in Week 1. Former Arizona State star Kalen Ballage led the way with 110 yards on the ground and a touchdown, while De'Veon Smith made the most of his touches, converting three rushes into three touchdowns, all 1-yard scores.

San Antonio's touchdown came late in the game when John Lovett rushed up the middle for a 12-yard score, making it 33-9.

Michigan Panthers 26, Memphis Showboats 12

Michigan started and finished the game with conviction.

In-between forcing a pair of Memphis three-and-outs, Michigan got a field goal on its first possession and found the end zone on its second possession, as quarterback Bryce Perkins rushed for a 2-yard score on fourth down, with the Panthers later leading 10-3 at halftime.

On Michigan's second possession of the second half, Perkins orchestrated a nine-play touchdown drive that ended with the signal-caller — who completed 84.2% of his passes (16-of-19) — and wide receiver Samson Nacua hooking up for a 25-yard score. And the Panthers put a bow on their Week 1 outing with safety Kai Nacua running back an 80-yard pick-six with 23 seconds remaining in the game.

DC Defenders 18, Birmingham Stallions 11

This was a defensive matchup that saw each team reach the end zone once, but, in the end, it was the Defenders knocking off the defending champions.

Stallions quarterback Alex McGough and running back C.J. Marable connected for a 12-yard touchdown on the second play of the second quarter. But then Jordan Ta'amu found wide receiver Chris Rowland for a 4-yard score in the closing moments of the first half, giving DC a 12-11 halftime lead. A pair of second-half field goals proved to be enough for the Defenders, who held the Stallions to just 138 total yards, to get the win.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League

share